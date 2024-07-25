Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Spike O’Neill: The dangers of villifying DEI

Jul 25, 2024, 10:25 AM

dei...

A stock photo of a workplace meeting. (Photo: Cecilie Arcurs, Getty Images)

(Photo: Cecilie Arcurs, Getty Images)

Spike O'Neill's Profile Picture

BY SPIKE O'NEILL


The Jack and Spike Show, weekdays from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

I feel like I need to say something about the growing vilification of the DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion.

Maybe I’m looking at the world through rainbow-colored glasses, but I’d like to think that diversity is a good thing. Equity is a good thing. Inclusion is a good thing. Remember not getting picked for the team? Not getting asked to the dance?

When did DEI become an implied synonym for unqualified?

More from Spike O’Neill: Walmart can’t take a loss to provide affordable health care options to workers?

Many people argue against the very concept of DEI with the arguments that it discourages meritocracy. That it advances mediocrity. That it puts people in positions merely because of their gender or the color of their skin. DEI is far from perfect, but the goal was never to advance the unqualified. Its goal is to provide more opportunities for everyone because, historically, that hasn’t been the case.

Others argue that DEI only benefits certain groups while harming others. Again, to buy into that argument, you have to first believe that organizations that pursue DEI policies do so with a willingness to sabotage their own success. I don’t know of any business or organization that would put their own survival at risk just to do the right thing regarding DEI.

It’s like DEI is being used as a club by a certain segment of the political, business and cultural spectrum to defend themselves against what are understandably scary changes in the country and world that we live in.

More from Spike O’Neill: Why Seattle’s new art space won’t work

But I fear that the weaponization of DEI might be being used to accomplish something else — something darker in our culture and in ourselves.

It seems to many that the concepts and policies of DEI are far too often being used in place of the things some in our society and our politicians aren’t allowed to say. At least out loud. Is it that those words together have too much power when you string them together?

Questioning a person’s qualifications or ability to do a job is valid and even necessary. But asking those questions should be based on their actual qualifications and ability to do the job, not the false and prejudiced narrative that DEI is a synonym for unqualified.

Listen to Jack and Spike weekdays from noon-3 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Republicans Attacking Kamala Harris Might Backfire

Gee looks at some of the verbal attacks that Kamala Harris has been receiving from Republicans and how they may end up helping her in her campaign. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & Colleen O’Brien Show every weekday at 5am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more! […]

18 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Republicans attacking Kamala Harris

Gee looks at some of the verbal attacks that Kamala Harris has been receiving from Republicans and how they may end up helping her in her campaign.

18 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Is Netflix your go to?

What is your go to streaming service? Is it Netflix or something else?

24 hours ago

it’s all about me...

Angela Poe Russell

Angela Poe Russell: The problem plaguing American culture — “it’s all about me” disease

We desperately need more empathy because the "it’s all about me" mindset only leads to the destruction of us.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: President Biden Is Out… Now What?

Gee gives his initial thoughts on the dropping out of President Joe Biden and the presumptive nomination of Kamala Harris. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & Colleen O’Brien Show every weekday at 5am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more! Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: The road to the Open Convention

The road to the Open Convention. #2024president #democratnominee

2 days ago

Spike O’Neill: The dangers of villifying DEI