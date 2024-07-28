Police and firefighters responded to a shooting at 16th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Holly Street in West Seattle at approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday, finding one person injured at the scene.

According to police, several fights broke out near Riverview Playfield, which was the location of a West Seattle event, before the shooting occurred. It is not currently known if the shooting is related to what was happening at Riverview Playfield.

The victim left Riverview Playfield to get water from his vehicle, according to KIRO 7, when three people in a copper-colored Kia fired shots at the vehicle.

The victim’s injury came from glass shattering from his car window, not from being hit by a bullet.

The suspects fled and police are still looking for them. The intersection of 16th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Myrtle Street was shut down for the police investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

