West Seattle shooting injures one while suspects remain on the loose

Jul 28, 2024, 10:13 AM

west seattle shooting...

Police investigating the scene of the West Seattle shooting. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police and firefighters responded to a shooting at 16th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Holly Street in West Seattle at approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday, finding one person injured at the scene.

According to police, several fights broke out near Riverview Playfield, which was the location of a West Seattle event, before the shooting occurred. It is not currently known if the shooting is related to what was happening at Riverview Playfield.

More local crime: Arrest made in Pioneer Square rooftop gunman shooting

The victim left Riverview Playfield to get water from his vehicle, according to KIRO 7, when three people in a copper-colored Kia fired shots at the vehicle.

The victim’s injury came from glass shattering from his car window, not from being hit by a bullet.

More local crime: Three teens — ages 13, 14 — plead not guilty to brandishing handguns at Chinatown Seafair Parade

The suspects fled and police are still looking for them. The intersection of 16th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Myrtle Street was shut down for the police investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

West Seattle shooting injures one while suspects remain on the loose