Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Arrest made in Pioneer Square rooftop gunman shooting

Jul 27, 2024, 12:15 PM | Updated: 2:01 pm

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle can be seen parked near some yellow police tape....

A Seattle Police Department vehicle can be seen parked near some yellow police tape. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Detectives arrested a 30-year-old male for gun charges related to the fatal shooting in Pioneer Square.

A man turned himself in at the Seattle Police Department West Precinct located at 810 Virginia Street. The male was transported immediately to headquarters and interviewed by homicide detectives.  He was arrested and booked into King County Jail on misdemeanor gun charges.

Police are said to have had access to surveillance video that was instrumental in making the arrest.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation and no further information is available currently.

Detectives are investigating a shooting at the Art Walk in Pioneer Square.

Thursday night shortly before 9:30 p.m., police received a report of a shooting on the rooftop of a building in the 400 Block of Occidental Avenue South.

Crime blotter: Three teens — ages 13, 14 — plead not guilty to brandishing handguns at Chinatown Seafair Parade

Police arrived and found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.  Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department arrived. Despite life-saving efforts SFD pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

A second man was located on the street level and suffered a non-life-threatening injury from a tile that shattered during the gunfire.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Crime Blotter

Photo: Seattle police arrested three teens during the Chinatown Seafair Parade for having and displ...

Frank Sumrall and James Lynch

Three teens — ages 13, 14 — plead not guilty to brandishing handguns at Chinatown Seafair Parade

Seattle police arrested two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old during the Chinatown Seafair Parade for having and displaying loaded guns.

1 day ago

Image: Monroe High School....

Bill Kaczaraba

Monroe teacher allegedly manipulated multiple students into having sex with him

A Monroe High School teacher allegedly manipulated multiple current and former students into having sex with him.

2 days ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle can be seen parked near some yellow police tape....

Bill Kaczaraba

Rooftop shooter kills a man at Art Walk in Pioneer Square

Detectives are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred during an art celebration in Pioneer Square.

2 days ago

pierce county deputy-involved shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Man killed in Pierce County deputy-involved shooting

Pierce County deputies were in an deputy-involved shooting when they shot and killed a suspect after responding to a domestic violence situation.

2 days ago

King County Council...

James Lynch

King County Council sees heated comments over family justice center

The King County Council Law and Justice Committee convened to vote on a motion regarding the Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

3 days ago

Photo: Police responded to a Kent shooting after a boy died near the Kentwood Apartments....

Luke Duecy

More suspects in custody over 13-year-old boy’s death while selling camera in Kent

More suspects are in custody over the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy that happened July 16 in Kent.

3 days ago

Arrest made in Pioneer Square rooftop gunman shooting