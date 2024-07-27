Arrest made in Pioneer Square rooftop gunman shooting

Detectives arrested a 30-year-old male for gun charges related to the fatal shooting in Pioneer Square.

A man turned himself in at the Seattle Police Department West Precinct located at 810 Virginia Street. The male was transported immediately to headquarters and interviewed by homicide detectives. He was arrested and booked into King County Jail on misdemeanor gun charges.

Police are said to have had access to surveillance video that was instrumental in making the arrest.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation and no further information is available currently.

Detectives are investigating a shooting at the Art Walk in Pioneer Square.

Thursday night shortly before 9:30 p.m., police received a report of a shooting on the rooftop of a building in the 400 Block of Occidental Avenue South.

Police arrived and found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department arrived. Despite life-saving efforts SFD pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

A second man was located on the street level and suffered a non-life-threatening injury from a tile that shattered during the gunfire.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

