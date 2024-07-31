Seattle Police arrested four suspects during a smash-and-grab burglary of a cannabis shop in the Belltown neighborhood.

This was the latest smash-and-grab in Seattle, a particular form of burglary that involves smashing a barrier, usually a display window in a shop or a showcase, grabbing valuables and making a quick getaway without concern for setting off alarms or creating noise.

Cannabis stores are a popular target of smash-and-grab burglaries due to high volumes of cash on hand.

Have a Heart Cannabis, located on the 100 block of Blanchard Street, became the latest victim of this type of crime when it occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. July 31. A stolen car was used to smash in and break into the shop’s storefront. The car was towed from the scene for processing of evidence, according to KIRO Newsradio.

But, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the four suspects arrested were not the original individuals who carried out the crime, but merely additional suspects who happened to be in the area. SPD claimed they entered the store and began stealing items as a “crime of opportunity” after the original group of thieves left the scene.

The four suspects arrested were men between the ages of 30 and 60, currently booked in King County Jail for commercial burglary.

SPD currently believes it was five suspects who originally smashed a car into the building.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

