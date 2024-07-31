Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Four arrested for Belltown pot shop burglary, but initial burglars remain on the loose

Jul 31, 2024, 8:40 AM

smash-and-grab burglary...

(MyNorthwest File Image)

(MyNorthwest File Image)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police arrested four suspects during a smash-and-grab burglary of a cannabis shop in the Belltown neighborhood.

This was the latest smash-and-grab in Seattle, a particular form of burglary that involves smashing a barrier, usually a display window in a shop or a showcase, grabbing valuables and making a quick getaway without concern for setting off alarms or creating noise.

Cannabis stores are a popular target of smash-and-grab burglaries due to high volumes of cash on hand.

More on cannabis shops being targeted in robberies: State suggests cashless apps for cannabis stores to avoid robbery

Have a Heart Cannabis, located on the 100 block of Blanchard Street, became the latest victim of this type of crime when it occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. July 31. A stolen car was used to smash in and break into the shop’s storefront. The car was towed from the scene for processing of evidence, according to KIRO Newsradio.

But, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the four suspects arrested were not the original individuals who carried out the crime, but merely additional suspects who happened to be in the area. SPD claimed they entered the store and began stealing items as a “crime of opportunity” after the original group of thieves left the scene.

More smash-and-grab burglaries: Georgetown pot shop robbed, second Seattle smash-and-grab in 2 days

The four suspects arrested were men between the ages of 30 and 60, currently booked in King County Jail for commercial burglary.

SPD currently believes it was five suspects who originally smashed a car into the building.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Four arrested for Belltown pot shop burglary, but initial burglars remain on the loose