Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

THE RESET WITH GEE SCOTT

Die-hard Seahawks family wins VIP training camp tickets for The RESET’s Subscriber Giveaway

Jul 31, 2024, 10:19 AM

Beau Crosetto, the winner of The RESET's Subscriber Giveaway, took his children, Sophia, Wesley and Noah, to Seattle Seahawks training camp with the four VIP tickets he won. (Photo courtesy of Beau Crosetto) Noah Crosetto with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith as part of winning The RESET's Subscriber Giveaway. (Photo courtesy of Beau Crosetto) Noah Crosetto with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf as part of winning The RESET's Subscriber Giveaway. (Photo courtesy of Beau Crosetto) Noah Crosetto with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald as part of winning The RESET's Subscriber Giveaway. (Photo courtesy of Beau Crosetto) Noah Crosetto with Seattle Seahawksrookie first-rounder Byron Murphy II as part of winning The RESET's Subscriber Giveaway. (Photo courtesy of Beau Crosetto) Sophia and Wesley Crosetto enjoying Seattle Seahawks training camp festivities as part of winning The RESET's Subscriber Giveaway. (Photo courtesy of Beau Crosetto) Wesley Crosetto with a Seattle Seahawks football littered with autographs from the 2024 team as part of winning The RESET's Subscriber Giveaway. (Photo courtesy of Beau Crosetto)
MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


MyNorthwest.com

It’s confirmed: The winner of the first official giveaway The RESET podcast has hosted, die-hard Seattle Seahawks fan Beau Crosetto and his family, had a blast with the four VIP training camp tickets they won.

Gee Scott, host of The RESET podcast, held a subscriber giveaway. Once the goal was reached (500 subscribers within the first week of launching), the tickets were sent out. Make sure to like, subscribe and follow The RESET’s socials in order to be a part of more contests and giveaways! The only requirement to participate and win these giveaways is to subscribe to The RESET’s YouTube channel.

Gee Scott: Immediate takeaways from Seahawks training camp

“Thank you so much for the opportunity to go to training camp,” Crosetto told Gee after the fact. “We had a blast.”

Above is a photo gallery of Beau and his kids visiting the Virginia Mason Athletic Center where the Seahawks practice while meeting first-time head coach Mike Macdonald alongside a slew of Seattle stars including GenoSmith, D.K. Metcalf and rookie first-round draft pick Byron Murphy II.

“Noah is a top soccer player in our state, so we had a fun conversation with Defensive Coach (Aden) Durde about English football,” Crosetto added.

Gee Scott: How the Seattle Seahawks look so far

The RESET is a podcast dedicated to covering the NFL team that helped change the life of media personality Gee Scott — the Seattle Seahawks. The Reset with Gee Scott, coming August 5.

The Reset with Gee Scott

seattle seahawks...

Gee Scott

Gee Scott: How the Seattle Seahawks look so far

The Seattle Seahawks have a day off today, and training camp has gotten off to a great start. Here are three things that have shocked me so far.

3 days ago

gee scott seattle seahawks...

MyNorthwest Staff

Gee Scott’s immediate takeaways from Seahawks training camp

Gee Scott revealed his thoughts from the first week of Seattle Seahawks training camp while announcing a new Seahawks podcast he's hosting -- The RESET.

5 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: GEE and Baby GEE

A very special guest joined the Gee and Ursula Show: Gee Jr.! It’s fair to say that like father, like son. Watch Gee Jr. answer questions about his dad, life, and more! Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or […]

28 days ago

Die-hard Seahawks family wins VIP training camp tickets for The RESET’s Subscriber Giveaway