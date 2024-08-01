There are reports that the man known as the Belltown Hellcat for driving fast and furious through the streets of Seattle late at night might be back on social media after Seattle Municipal Court judge Seth Niesen ordered Hudson to stop posting to his Instagram and Twitch accounts.

At one point during that hearing, on Monday, Hudson was seen in court by two Seattle Police Department officers taking videos of his car’s key chain — the same key chain that often appears in Hudson’s car-related videos on his social channels. Those officers informed the prosecuting attorney who then told Niesen.

That incident and past postings lead to the judge’s order. Now, it appears Hudson’s Instagram handle has been changed from srt.miles to not.srtmiles with a disclaimer that reads, “Miles does not post directly to this account directly for legal purposes.”

During the hearing, Hudson explained to Niesen he was not the only person who posts to his accounts and the Judge responded he didn’t want to see any posts on Hudson’s accounts. He even recommended Hudson call support teams at Instagram and Twitch to remedy the issue.

Meanwhile, a recent post on Redditt claims Hudson also created a new account on Instagram under the handle alone.miles. That account shows a man standing in front of a window that faces out to Seattle’s downtown waterfront. The identity of the man is unclear because the image is cropped from the shoulders down. The account also shows more than 1,200 followers and no posts.

The social chatter comes after Niesen set a new $2,500 bail for Hudson after prosecutors argued the 21-year-old was ignoring a previous court order to stop driving his modified Dodge SRT Hellcat. That previous order said Hudson was not allowed to drive his car, but the order identified the car by its specific license plate.

Prosecutors argued Hudson changed the car’s license plate with a personalized plate in an attempt to skirt the court order and continue driving the car. Hudson’s defense attorney said the plate change was done for safety and security reasons. A new court order identifies Hudson’s Hellcat by it’s vehicle identification number.

Seattle’s City Attorney charged Hudson in May with two counts of reckless driving and Hudson was ordered to pay more than $83,000 in fines after he failed to respond to the city’s lawsuit. Hudson was also ordered to change the car’s illegal exhaust system back to the car’s stock exhaust system, according to court documents.

Hudson also faces charges of stalking and harassment connected to a former girlfriend. Court documents say Hudson allegedly showed up at his ex’s job and harassed her in front of her co-workers. When the woman left, prosecutors claim Hudson followed her home and continued to call her and message her. Niesen set set bail in that case at $5,000 with conditions he not contact the victim and wear an electronic monitoring device if released.

Prosecutors also said Hudson has a record that includes two other domestic violence-related cases in Renton.

Hudson pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio.