A Seattle Municipal Court judge has set new bail for the man infamously known as the “Belltown Hellcat.” Miles Hudson appeared in court Monday morning and entered two pleas of not guilty to stalking and sending an explicit video of an ex-girlfriend.

The appearance was rescheduled after Hudson failed to appear for the same case last Wednesday. Judge Seth Niesen set bail in that case at $5,000 with conditions he not contact the victim and wear an electronic monitoring device if released.

Court documents stated this past May, Hudson allegedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s job and harassed her in front of her co-workers. When the woman left, prosecutors said Hudson followed her home and continued to call her and message her.

Prosecutors claim Hudson also sent an explicit video of himself and his ex-girlfriend to another man she had once dated. Prosecutors also said Hudson has a record that includes two other domestic violence-related cases in Renton.

Judge Niesen also set a new $2,500 bail for Hudson after prosecutors argued the 21-year-old was ignoring a previous court order to stop driving his modified Dodge SRT Hellcat. That previous court said Hudson was not allowed to drive his car but the order identified the car by its specific license plate.

Monday, prosecutors argued, after the court order was issued, Hudson changed the car’s license plate with a personalized plate in an attempt to skirt the court order and continue driving the car.

Hudson’s attorney said that was not the case and added Hudson changed plates for safety reasons. In the end, Judge Niesen issued a new order forbidding Hudson from driving his car, now identified in court documents by its Vehicle Identification Number, on any public street in Washington. The judge did say Hudson was free to tow his car to any private racetrack and drive it there.

Hudson gained online notoriety, including more than 700,000 followers, after posting videos of himself allegedly speeding along Seattle streets late at night. The loud noise caused by the cars’s after-market exhaust system prompted multiple calls from angry residents.

At one point during Monday’s proceedings, Hudson was seen in court by two Seattle Police Department officers taking videos of his car’s key chain — the same key chain that often appears in Hudson’s car-related videos on Instagram and Twitch. Those officers informed the prosecuting attorney who then told the judge.

Judge Niesen ordered Hudson to immediately delete the videos and included in his new court order that Hudson was not to post any more videos of any kind to his social media accounts.

Seattle’s City Attorney charged Hudson in May with two counts of reckless driving and Hudson was ordered to pay more than $83,000 in fines after he failed to respond to the city’s lawsuit. Hudson was also ordered to change the car’s illegal exhaust system back to the car’s stock exhaust system, according to court documents.

Hudson is scheduled to be back in court in August.

