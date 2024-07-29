Man killed in South Seattle shooting, investigation ongoing
Jul 28, 2024, 5:00 PM
(Photo courtesy of SPD)
Detectives with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are actively investigating a shooting in South Seattle after a man was found dead early Sunday morning.
SPD received calls about gunfire just before 4:30 a.m. Officers pinpointed the shooting to the intersection of 25th Avenue South and South College Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest before he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time,” SPD reported on its crime blotter.
Police asked the public to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS if they have any information on the South Seattle shooting.
In the meantime, both the Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
