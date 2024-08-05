Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Dog days of summer have arrived in Washington

Aug 5, 2024, 5:58 AM

dog days summer washington...

Paddle boarding in Puget Sound, Summer in the Pacific Northwest, Alki Beach, Seattle. (Getty Images file photo)

(Getty Images file photo)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


Ted Buehner -- KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

The calendar has rolled over into August, yet it feels much like July in Washington. Last month was a warm one for Seattle — the third warmest on record. The average of all high and low temperatures at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) was 69.8 degrees – the 12th straight July with above-normal temperatures.

July 2015 is the warmest on record at 71.2 degrees, followed by July 2018 at 70.7 degrees.

We are now in what is often called the “dog days” of August. This centuries-old phrase goes back to varied stories from the ancient Greeks, Egyptians and Romans tied to the rise of Sirius, by far the brightest start that follows Orion into the night sky.

More MyNorthwest weather: Rainfall strikes Seattle for just the sixth time on record on July 29

Also called the Dog Star, Sirius rises in the night sky in mid-July and is most prominent during August. These early civilizations blamed Sirius for the heat of the season. The Dog Star Sirius is 8.7 light years away from Earth and has no impact on Earth’s weather or temperature. Yet, those early civilizations saw the rise of the Dog Star and the hottest weather of the year as a cause and effect.

This week’s weather will continue the current stretch of warm dry weather felt in July. Tuesday will be the coolest day though with western interior highs reaching only the 70s after a morning of more extensive marine clouds.

Otherwise, this week will have plenty of sunshine with high temperatures mainly in the 80s. Shoreline locations like the islands in the North Sound should feel more comfortable in the 70s, while Cascade foothill locations and south of Olympia could crack the 90-degree mark. Low temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.

Strong high pressure aloft extending north from the four corners of the desert southwest to Eastern Washington is driving the ongoing warm dry weather.

Western Washington is flanked by wildfires up north in Western Canada, in Eastern Washington and Idaho, and in the south in Oregon, Nevada and California. Fortunately, nature’s air conditioning of cooler Pacific Ocean air moving inland with onshore flow is helping to keep wildfire smoke out of Western Washington, maintaining good air quality while also moderating temperatures from being even warmer.

Cliff Mass: July 29 historically ‘driest day of the year’ for Seattle before rain today

Later this week, a threat of thunderstorms will arise over the northern half of the Washington Cascades that could produce additional lightning and the potential for more fire starts.

The latest weather outlook extending into the third week of August maintains the ongoing warmer-than-average temperatures, bolstering the sense of the dog days of August.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

MyNorthwest Weather

seattle rain...

Frank Sumrall

Cliff Mass: July 29 historically ‘driest day of the year’ for Seattle before rain today

"And this isn't going back 30 years. We're talking about Seattle rain right now. (July 29) is a very dry day. The most rain we ever had was 0.17 inches."

7 days ago

seattle measurable rain...

Ted Buehner

Rainfall strikes Seattle for just the sixth time on record on July 29

Measurable rain has only fallen on this date, July 29, six times at the old Federal Building weather station and just four times at SEA.

7 days ago

seattle weather...

Ted Buehner

Sub-80 temperatures finally arrive amid region’s driest time of the year

Spotty sprinkles coming from clouds above 10,000 feet held temperatures down in the 70s Sunday, bringing an end to the new record of 17 straight days.

14 days ago

Image: The sun sets over the University District in Seattle. (File photo: Lindsey Wasson, AP)...

Ted Buehner

Friday sets new record for consecutive 80-degree days in Western Washington

A record-breaking streak of 80 degrees or better in Seattle and much of the Western Washington interior is expected to reach 16 days Friday.

17 days ago

seattle july...

Ted Buehner

Seattle Forecast: Region suffering through first rainless July since 2021

July is usually the warmest and driest month of the year for Seattle, and its holding to that norm with above-average temperatures and no rainfall thus far.

21 days ago

Photo: A makeshift fire truck puts water on a wildfire, which is part of the Okanogan Complex. Wash...

Ted Buehner

Buehner: Fire season kicked into high gear by heat wave

At the risk of voicing the obvious, Washington fire season is here! The recent heat wave essentially kicked it into high gear.

24 days ago

Dog days of summer have arrived in Washington