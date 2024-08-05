Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Collision on I-5 north in Seattle leads to major traffic backups

Aug 5, 2024, 12:54 PM | Updated: 1:16 pm

Image: A collision involving multiple vehicles blocked lanes on Interstate 5 north in Seattle on Mo...

A collision involving multiple vehicles blocked lanes on Interstate 5 north in Seattle on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. The incident led to long backups on the freeway. (Image courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation)

(Image courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

A significant collision on Interstate 5 (I-5) north in Seattle Monday led to a miles-long traffic backup for travelers attempting to get through the city.

Just before noon Monday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) posted on X that the right lane, left lane, and part of the on-ramp is blocked just south of Ravenna Boulevard in Seattle for “a collision involving multiple vehicles.” The agency added at the time that “medical aid is on scene.”

MyNorthwest maps and alerts: Get updates on the roads on our traffic page

Around 12:30 p.m., WSDOT provided an update on X saying the backup is three miles long “and growing.” The agency has suggested area drivers seek alternate routes and to prepare for delays as the incident gets cleaned up.

WSDOT reported on X at 12:47 p.m. that all lanes had reopened after the incident.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

