Collision on I-5 north in Seattle leads to major traffic backups

A significant collision on Interstate 5 (I-5) north in Seattle Monday led to a miles-long traffic backup for travelers attempting to get through the city.

Just before noon Monday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) posted on X that the right lane, left lane, and part of the on-ramp is blocked just south of Ravenna Boulevard in Seattle for “a collision involving multiple vehicles.” The agency added at the time that “medical aid is on scene.”

Around 12:30 p.m., WSDOT provided an update on X saying the backup is three miles long “and growing.” The agency has suggested area drivers seek alternate routes and to prepare for delays as the incident gets cleaned up.

WSDOT reported on X at 12:47 p.m. that all lanes had reopened after the incident.

