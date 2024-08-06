Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Another local Bartell Drugs will close its doors

Aug 6, 2024, 1:53 PM | Updated: 2:37 pm

Photo: The Bartell Drug Company is seen June 13, 2001 in Seattle, Washington....

The Bartell Drug Company is seen June 13, 2001 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Tim Matsui, Getty Images)

(Photo: Tim Matsui, Getty Images)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Western Washington is losing another Bartell Drugs store.

The Bartells at 18420 Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline will close on August 20, according to The Seattle Times.

A spokesperson for Rite Aid, the company that acquired Bartell Drugs in 2020 for $95 million, confirmed the closure to The Times last week. An employee said Shoreline pharmacy orders will be redirected to Edmonds.

More here: Rite Aid to close 11 Wash. stores, including 5 Bartell Drugs locations

In June, USA Today reported that Rite Aid has identified and closed more than 500 stores nationwide.

In October, Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy to swim out of billions of dollars of debt. According to CNN, over the past six years, Rite Aid has tallied nearly $3 billion in losses. In 2022, Rite Aid settled for approximately $30 million to resolve lawsuits alleging pharmacies contributed to an oversupply of prescription opioids.

Rite Aid said in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing the company lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year. That’s more than double the $441 million it lost in the same period during the previous fiscal year.

The Shoreline location will join a list of Bartells that have closed around the area including in Seattle, Lynnwood, Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, Mill Creek, Burien, Everett, Lacey and Graham.

Last December, the final remaining Bartells in Seattle closed at the downtown location on 5th Avenue and Olive Way

More details: Bartell Drugs name now gone from downtown Seattle

Bartell Drugs’ website shows 41 stores are left in Washington, including the one in Shoreline. Rite Aid’s website shows 99 stores are left in the state.

Pharmacy closures can significantly impact rural communities

The Associated Press reported (AP), in June, that as pharmacies close, rural communities get left behind.

“That trust, you just can’t quantify it,” Omolola Adepoju, a University of Houston health services researcher, told The AP. “And I don’t think it gets spoken about enough when we talk about pharmacy closures.”

According to The AP, there’s a pattern to who has access to pharmacies, with gaps forming in urban and rural neighborhoods.

The AP analyzed data from 49 states and found those with the fewest retail pharmacies per capita include Alaska, Oregon and New Mexico. To see a map of pharmacy access in each state, visit The AP’s website.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest; The Associated Press

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

More local news

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Adam Rueben has pled guilty to causing a deadly Belltown metro bus crash....

Julia Dallas

Man pleads guilty to killing woman, slamming into Seattle metro bus while high

The man who caused a deadly Belltown metro bus crash last November has now pled guilty.

12 hours ago

Photo: Officials at Washington State University decided in July to eliminate annual funding for the...

Feliks Banel

‘Very discouraging:’ Budget cuts in Pullman may mean final chapter for 96-year-old WSU Press

Officials at Washington State University decided in July to eliminate annual funding for the school’s academic publisher WSU Press.

12 hours ago

Images: Seen in separate photos, Democratic U.S. House candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, left, and...

Steve Coogan

Washington US House primary results: Kent gets rematch with Gluesenkamp Perez

A couple of retirements have injected some excitement into the Washington House primaries this election cycle.

13 hours ago

Photo: Washington State Ferry (WSF) engineers blame Washington State Governor Jay Inslee for all th...

Chris Sullivan

WSF engineers: ‘Inslee has run service into the rocks’

Washington State Ferry engineers blame Washington State Governor Jay Inslee for all the recent canceled sailings.

13 hours ago

Photo: Close up of the Pierce County Sherriff's Office insignia on one of its vehicles....

James Lynch

Pierce County Sheriff: Woman shot, other pistol whipped during marijuana deal

Pierce County deputies are investigating a marijuana deal that went bad after it turned into a shooting and then, a carjacking.

14 hours ago

Photo: A semitruck experienced mechanical issues on the driver lost control, causing a crash on I-5...

Julia Dallas

Cleared: I-5 south sees delays after semitruck driver loses control

The Washington State Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes are now open on I-5 south after a semitruck crash.

16 hours ago

Another local Bartell Drugs will close its doors