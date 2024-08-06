Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) is on the verge of a significant milestone, aiming to be officially recognized as the National Museum of Pop Culture.

This move, spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-WA, through legislation introduced on June 25, seeks to elevate the museum’s status and acknowledge its pivotal role in preserving and celebrating pop culture.

The proposed designation as the National Museum of Pop Culture would solidify MoPOP’s status as a flagship institution in the U.S. dedicated to the preservation and scholarship of pop culture. In 2023, MoPOP welcomed nearly 580,000 visitors.

Jody Allen, founding director of MoPOP, expressed the museum’s excitement about the potential federal recognition.

“We are honored by the possibility of federal recognition given MoPOP’s unwavering dedication to preserving and celebrating popular culture in all its forms,” Allen said in a statement. “This unique opportunity reflects the hard work and passion of our entire team, the national and global impact MoPOP has made since its founding, and our commitment to inspiring current and future generations through the power of creative expression.”

MoPOP, originally opened in 2000 as the Experience Music Project by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, has evolved significantly over the years. The building itself was not always embraced when it premiered.

The museum’s website outlined the architect’s intent:

When Frank O. Gehry began designing the museum, he was inspired to create a structure that evoked the rock ‘n’ roll experience. He purchased several electric guitars, sliced them into pieces and used them as building blocks for an early model design.”

The museum was renamed the Museum of Pop Culture in 2016. It houses an eclectic mix of music and science fiction artifacts, along with exhibits on fashion, technology, video games and more.

The museum’s efforts to preserve and celebrate pop culture are extensive. It boasts one of the world’s largest collections of pop culture artifacts and oral histories, including significant collections related to hip-hop and science fiction, ranging from Jimi Hendrix to the original “Star Trek.” These collections underscore the museum’s commitment to recognizing pop culture as a cultural art form with global significance.

The museum had a 179% increase in attendance last year through the Museums for All initiative, a national program offering free or reduced museum tickets to lower-income families.

Michele Y. Smith, MoPOP’s chief executive officer, highlighted the museum’s mission and the importance of the national designation.

“We are thrilled to embark on this historic journey towards national designation,” Smith said in a statement. “This recognition would not only honor our past achievements but also enhance our ability to inspire and educate future generations about the profound impact of pop culture on our lives.”

