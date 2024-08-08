Close
Lynnwood police arrest ‘criminal mastermind’ behind gift card scheme

Aug 8, 2024, 9:07 AM

BY FRANK SUMRALL


Lynnwood Police have arrested what they are calling a criminal “mastermind” who anchored an elaborate gift card fraud scheme that targeted approximately 100 victims.

Hayley Natasha Brown, 28, sought out Victoria’s Secret locations in Lynnwood, Bellevue, Auburn and Tacoma for the scheme, with Victoria’s Secret claiming its stores and customers lost around $100,000. Victoria’s Secret stores in Oregon, Colorado and Arizona were also affected.

More financial crime: Washington auditor sees biggest state employee fraud case in 15 years

When Lynnwood Police arrested Brown at a Monroe apartment, detectives uncovered several guns, approximately one pound of illegal drugs, $40,000 in cash and the tools she used to create fake checks. Investigators revealed the guns were stolen, including an Uzi-style firearm with an affixed silencer.

Court documents, obtained by KIRO 7, alleged that one way Brown stole the funds was through a process called “sequencing” — when suspects obtain gift cards and use the numerical sequences to guess numbers on other gift cards.

Brown has previously been convicted of eight felonies, according to Maren McKay with Lynnwood Police Public Affairs.

More financial crime: Leader of near-$7M pandemic fraud scheme sentenced to five years

Brown was booked for organized retail theft, identity theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, financial fraud and manufacture/delivery of illegal drugs. Brown has been released on $200,000 bail, but detectives anticipate additional charges and future arrests of other co-conspirators, according to The Lynnwood Times.

