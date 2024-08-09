Car collides with barrier on I-5 near Tacoma Dome, fire erupts

A car collided with a barrier on Interstate 5 (I-5) heading north near the Tacoma Dome, causing the vehicle to erupt in flames.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers and Tacoma Fire first responders arrived at the scene to stop the fire and provide first aid. The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant and made it out of the car before it was fully engulfed in flames.

This is the second car crash resulting in a fire in Tacoma in the last two days. On Aug. 8, a car and a semi-truck collided in the northbound lanes near Delin Street on Interstate 5 (I-5), causing fuel to spill from the truck onto the freeway. A fire subsequently was started and burned in the freeway’s median, according to The News Tribune.

The crash occurred after the semi-truck driver suffered a medical episode. He was taken to a local hospital to evaluate what happened. The driver of the car was uninjured, according to WSP Trooper John Datillo.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.