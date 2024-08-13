The South Hill Little League baseball team from Puyallup clinched a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating West Valley of Idaho 13-7. Now, the ball club just needs to secure enough funds in order to make the trip.

The club, representing the Northwest section of the country, needs $50,000 for the team’s families to make the trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. With a World Series berth, the adolescent athletes received an all-expenses-paid trip across the country in order to participate, but their families have to find their own way to Williamsport.

“You can make a donation, no amount is too small,” South Hill Little League President Jake Veitenheimer told KIRO 7. “Families would really appreciate it. We’re all trying to just support any way we can.

More on the South Hill Little League team: Washington wins, advances to Little League Baseball World Series

“It’s a burden that’s put on a lot of these parents to get over there and watch,” Veitenheimer continued. “You hope you’re going to be there for over a week. So, it’s extended stays at hotels. It’s eating out, doing everything you can, and plane tickets to get over there.”

The fundraising effort is hosted on the website 99 pledges, with more than $14,000 currently pledged, as of this reporting. The funds will help cover transportation, meals and lodging costs. The fundraiser is open for 12 more days.

“This whole team is playing for each other,” Veitenheimer said. “That’s what makes this possible, and they’re never out of it.”

South Hill won in dramatic fashion to clinch a World Series appearance, trailing 6-5 in the top of the sixth inning with one strike remaining before erupting for an eight-run rally with two outs to put the game out of reach. With the win, they became the fourth consecutive team from Washington to make the Little League World Series tournament.

Veitenheimer stated, in addition to the online fundraiser, they are doing “everything in their power” to raise money for the trip, including selling merchandise like T-shirts.

“We’re hoping to get a bunch of people out there,” Veitenheimer said. “We’ll pass a batting helmet around and try and fill that up. Get these parents the money that they need to continue to get over there.”

More Little League: Remembering Kirkland Little League’s 1982 World Series win

Puyallup is also hosting a watch party for South Hill’s tournament-opening game Friday evening at The Loose Wheel.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.