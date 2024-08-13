Close
MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Seattle first city to glide on Lime’s new seated electric vehicle

Aug 13, 2024, 2:11 PM

Photo: A LimeGlider was left in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood on August 13, 2024....

A LimeGlider was left in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood on August 13, 2024. (Photo: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Getting around Seattle is even easier now after Lime released a pilot of its new LimeGlider in the city this week.

“The LimeGlider is a brand-new seated vehicle built without pedals for an effortless ride,” Lime stated on its website.

Lime said the LimeGlider was made to appeal to a wider range of audiences and be more approachable. TechCrunch reported the new vehicle was made to attract more women and older riders.

More on the company: Seattle first U.S. city with over 2 million trips on Lime bikes

The LimeGlider combines a bike with a scooter and has a footrest instead of pedals to allow riders to simply get on and go. Lime said the larger padded seat is the first of its kind on the company’s fleet and is positioned closer to the ground to provide a lower center of gravity for riders.

Seattle is the first city to try out the new vehicle, as stated by Lime’s website, with a pilot in Zurich anticipated in late summer. According to GeekWire, Lime chose Seattle because of the city’s commitment to sustainability and support of bikers.

According to The Seattle Times, the pilot first launched in the U-District on Monday with 280 gliders being distributed throughout the week.

Traffic news: Light rail to Lynnwood means big changes for Community Transit

The Seattle Times also reported the LimeGlider’s motor can go up to 15 mph, which is in line with state regulations. The LimeGlider will cost the same as a LimeScooter and LimeBike, according to The Seattle Times, $1 to start and then $0.45 per minute of use, plus tax.

“We’re thrilled to unveil two new vehicles we anticipate riders will love,” Wayne Ting, CEO of Lime, said via Lime’s website. “The LimeGlider and LimeBike offer a glimpse at the future of micromobility, designed with a wider rider audience in mind to help us draw closer to our mission of building a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free.

“We’ve reimagined every touchpoint, from the tires to the phone holder, to make our riders feel comfortable and confident as they ride,” he continued. “We can’t wait to learn more from our pilots this summer as we continue our track record of stellar in-house design and truly differentiated hardware.”

Seattle averaged 24,118 trips on Lime bikes and scooters every day in July 2024, according to the Seattle Bike Blog, one of the most successful months for the company within Seattle.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

