A leader of a gang accused of a series of armed robberies targeting Asian families, as well as his accomplice, have been indicted, federal officials announced Thursday. The crimes were committed across King, Snohomish and Skagit Counties and include one homicide.

Kevin Thissel, 28, and Christopher Johnson, 23, have been indicted federally for RICO and RICO Conspiracy, a statement from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Tessa M. Gorman says. Under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a person can be charged with racketeering if they commit at least two acts of racketeering activity (such as bribery, fraud, or extortion) within a 10-year period. Gorman’s statement said the indictment outlines a pattern of violent crimes allegedly committed by Thissel, Johnson and their co-conspirators.

This is the first time in 17 years federal prosecutors in Western Washington have charged someone under the RICO Act.

Thissel, known as “Big Jefe” which means “Big Boss,” is believed to be the gang’s leader. Both men were in state custody already and have or will be transferred to federal custody.

Johnson appeared in federal court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the two RICO charges.

How the gang leader, accomplices chose their victims

“The indictment alleges that in the summer of 2022, these men targeted certain families for robberies. To create a climate of fear, these men burst into their homes in the middle of the night, dressed in black, claiming to be police, and with guns drawn,” Gorman said in the release. “The primary motive for this robbery crew was money – stealing any valuables they could ransack from these homes.

According to the documents, the gang targeted Asians because they thought they were “weaker.” Prosecutors said they’d spend time researching their victims on social media and case the homes ahead of time.

“Any crime targeting a particular group of people is particularly disturbing and atrocious,” King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall said, according to the release.”

Once they decided to rob the families, officials said they’d break in, hold them at gunpoint, then ransack their home, taking jewelry, vital documents, cash and more.

As Gorman’s release explained, each member of the robbery crew had a certain job: surveilling the target homes; serving as a driver; kicking in the door; corralling the family; holding the victims at gunpoint; and ransacking the homes for valuables. Some of those participating in this violent robbery scheme were juveniles.

In one instance, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a separate release that Thissel and Johnson are facing charges in the death of 36-year-old Everett mother Irah Sok on Aug. 19, 2022. Officials stated Sok was shot and killed as her 7-year-old child lied next to her in bed. The suspects also zip tied the victim’s husband and forced him to the floor. They got into the house in Everett by kicking in the front door and forcing their way into the home.

The suspects are expected to be charged in state court with first-degree and second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“These senseless acts of violence have profoundly affected our community, leaving a young child without his mother,” Snohomish County Sheriff Susanna Johnson said, according to the statement.

In another instance, court documents report the gang members allegedly kidnapped a woman in Kent on July 28, 2022, brought her to multiple ATMs and forced her to take out cash for the suspects.

Officials also stated that on May 24, 2022, the suspects allegedly kidnapped a Mount Vernon boy after committing an armed robbery of his family.

Thissel also is accused of shooting a former boxer at a Tacoma Golden Gloves event.

On Feb. 17, at around 10:20 p.m., a shooting took place at the Oasis of Hope Center. A 52-year-old man was shot several times and was rushed to a local trauma center.

An investigation by the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) revealed that the shooting occurred in the event’s parking lot, following a verbal altercation inside the venue involving members of different boxing clubs.

Additional information about the crimes in this case

The crimes happened between May and August that year in Mount Vernon, Burien, Kent and Everett. Court documents indicate the gang was also active outside Western Washington, notably in Arizona.

As part of the initiation into the gang, authorities said members were required to commit at least two of these robberies or other racketeering activities.

Prosecutors said there are co-conspirators who helped them carry out these crimes, including children who the gang would task with driving away stolen cars and relaying messages between members.

There are other members of the gang, some of whom officials say they have identified but others have still, apparently, evaded capture.

Federal investigators are working to recover all of the objects that was stolen.

