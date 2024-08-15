Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Prosecutors: Man accused of throwing debris onto I-5 charged, posed risk of death

Aug 15, 2024, 4:49 PM

Photo: A man is charged in connection with throwing debris on I-5. The incident brought WSP, King C...

A man is charged in connection with throwing debris on I-5. The incident brought WSP, King County deputies and Seattle police to the area. The freeway was shut down for several hours while the man was taken into custody. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

A man suspected of throwing debris onto Interstate 5 (I-5) in downtown Seattle has been charged. King County prosecutors said his actions posed a substantial risk of death or injury to unsuspecting motorists.

The man allegedly threw debris along I-5 near the Olive Way exit last week.

“People, when they’re driving on I-5 or any road, should know they are as safe as they can be,” Casey McNerthney, with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, told KIRO Newsradio on Thursday.

McNerthney added that the man needs to face consequences.

“And when you have someone who is engaging in behavior like this, has got to be held accountable,” he said. “Propane tank and used needles and clothes soaked with urine. That’s a major problem and that’s what leads to the criminal charges.”

The man is identified as 53-year-old Michael Straightwell.

According to prosecutors, Straightwell is charged with reckless endangerment, in connection with throwing debris, and assault for allegedly hitting a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper with a metal pipe. The trooper was hit in the finger and fortunately suffered only minor injuries.

The incident brought WSP, King County deputies and Seattle police to the area. The freeway was shut down for several hours while Straightwell was taken into custody. A crisis negotiator and the SWAT Team were called in to help.

Prosecutors said Straightwell has a criminal history, including carrying a concealed weapon, using a weapon and property destruction. Officials said mental illness may also be a factor.

“That has been raised in previous cases and we anticipate it might be brought up again in this case,” McNerthney explained. “If and when it is, prosecutors will address it in this case as well.”

Straightwell’s bail was set at $100,000.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

