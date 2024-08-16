Friday has arrived yet again! For those looking for some fun over the next couple of days, the Seattle-area Weekend Event Digest offers some terrific ways to spend a summer afternoon or evening.

For those looking to their next bit of ink or for people who are in the tattoo industry searching for some fresh ideas, we have good news! This weekend is the Seattle Tattoo Expo. In addition to tattooing, there will be DJs, burlesque performances and more. You can get tickets at seattleticketexpo.com.

The Suquamish Tribe is celebrating Chief Seattle this weekend during Chief Seattle Weekend. There will be a Powwow Saturday and Sunday in Suquamish. This will provide the chance to learn about the Suquamish Tribe, their culture and more. The event is free and open to the public. Get travel instructions and more information at suquamish.nsn.us.

At Jimi Hendrix Park at the Northwest African American Museum this weekend, the museum will team up with Sound Generations, a nonprofit geared toward senior citizens, to produce Game On. The free event takes place Saturday and has fun for the entire family. There will be games, both in reality and virtual reality, as well as food and drinks, including a special wine tasting guide on the site, for those who are of age of course. The event also consists of a food drive, so those who plan on attending should bring some non-perishables to donate! More details are available at soundgenerations.org.

More PNW news and views: Why didn’t Washington make the top 20 in best states to live?

In Milton, a 76-year-old tradition continues with Milton Days. To celebrate there will be a parade, vendors and the classic combination of food trucks and a beer garden. There will be a kickoff party Friday night, but the main attraction is Saturday. This is set to take place at Milton Community Park.

This is the last weekend of the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire in Snohomish. Travel back in time and hang out with knights, kings and queens all while living out your renaissance era dreams. And, of course, there are turkey legs to crush, jousts to enjoy, and a marketplace to complete your cosplay! Get tickets and details at washingtonfaire.com.

The final China International District Summer Food Walk for the summer is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. With menu specials ranging from $4 to $8, it’s is a perfect way to find a new favorite restaurant.

The Seattle Center Festál also continues this weekend. BrasilFest is happening and there will be lots of ways to experience the culture of Brazil, including food, music and a chance to learn Capoeria. BrasilFest takes place Sunday at the Seattle Center Armory and starts at noon.

Getting around town to go to events: Seattle is the first city to glide on Lime’s new seated electric vehicle

If you see vikings in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood this weekend, don’t be too alarmed. The first Skål Beer Hall Viking Faire is happening Sunday from noon-5 p.m. There will be local vendors selling goods like pottery, mead and more. There will also be food and “boozy libations” as well. At 5 p.m., the Viking Triathlon begins and features challenges like a pickled herring eating contest. Come dressed in your viking best for a chance to win the Viking Garb Contest as well. Details are available at skallballard.com.

More from MyNorthwest

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest. He also appears on on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle Morning News.” If you you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let him know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.