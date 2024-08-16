Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Watch for the bump! New Everett HOV lane causing trouble for drivers

Aug 16, 2024, 4:56 PM

Image: A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) truck is seen on a state road....

A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) truck is seen on a state road. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS AND STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest.com

Listeners have been sending messages to the KIRO Newsradio Traffic team on X, @KIROTraffic, telling us about a paving issue on Interstate 5 (I-5) north near the Steamboat Slough causing a major bump that will likely be jarring for drivers who hit it.

This is the location of the new HOV lane that opened earlier this week to alleviate congestion between Everett and Marysville.

Commuters have taken to the Marysville Reddit community to express their concerns about what they have seen on the road.

In a thread started by user “Technical-Flan3391” titled “DO NOT drive on the I-5 HOV lane between Everett and Marysville,” that person described the conditions of the road, the bump and the damage the bump allegedly caused.”

“You are setting yourself up to feel the force of hitting a curb at 60mph,” the user wrote. “Lousy paving job. Unsafe road conditions. Multiple vehicles pulled over with flat tires because of it. My car’s alignment is now messed up (thankfully we have new tires).”

That lousy job made cars start swerving around the tar patches further down the road because of how hard hitting the giant bump was.

User “IcyShoes” confirmed seeing similar issues on that road in the thread.

“On the same road way there is a massive bump on the right most lane before the northbound marysville exit,” the post reads.

Another user, “jammycat5000,” wrote in the thread about feeling it too.

“Yeah felt it last night and thought my car was gonna break,” the post states.

WSDOT confirms the bump, has plans to take care of it

Tom Pearce of the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), told KIRO Newsradio Friday they are aware of this bump and crews are on location to assess the situation. The bump is located where the bridge and new pavement meet, according to Pearce. But contractors still need to repave this section.

Until then, the pavement will continue below the surface of the bridge causing a drastic bump for drivers.

The agency also confirmed the existence of a bump in a post on X just before 10 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers will need to slow down at this section of highway throughout the weekend. WSDOT doesn’t have plans to repave the area until next week, Pearce said.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. You can read his stories here and find him on X here.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

