The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) announced it will be using a new technology to help detect gun violence. ShotSpotter is an “acoustic gunshot detection technology” that uses a network of acoustic sensors to “detect, locate and alert police to all nearby gunshot incidents,” according to SoundThinking, the company’s new name.

TPD announced on Facebook Thursday, ShotSpotter will be deployed this fall.

“Police rely on the community to call 911 if gunshots are fired, but only 20% of incidents are ever reported on average,” states SoundThinking’s website. “This creates a situation where police departments have a large data gap that makes it difficult to be able to effectively ‘serve and protect’ when it comes to gun violence. SoundThinking’s ShotSpotter acoustic gunshot detection technology fills the gap.”

TPD said ShotSpotter will cover two square miles in Tacoma, starting in the Hosmer area, and will allow police to quickly find the exact location of a shooting. The department also noted the software will help officers identify victims, collect evidence and in some cases apprehend offenders.

ShotSpotter will also support the Violent Crime Reduction Plan. According to The Tacoma News Tribune, the plan launched in 2022 to provide evidence-based solutions to fighting crime.

The department is hosting community meetings to provide more details about ShotSpotter. The first is August 21 and the second is August 22, both are at 6 p.m. at the 4-sector substation at 400 East 56th Street in Tacoma.

“Our mission is to cultivate a safe and secure environment for Tacoma’s community members, workers, and visitors, fostering a welcoming and secure city for all,” wrote TPD.

Seattle has been debating using ShotSpotter for over a decade and eventually decided to scrap its plans in June. The technology faced criticism for its high false alarm rate and potential to increase over-policing in communities of color.

However, SoundThinking’s website counters the over-policing claim.

“ShotSpotter provides police with a tool to respond to and investigate gunshot incidents in a more precise area compared to the 911 system to avoid canvassing entire blocks or neighborhoods,” SoundThinking stated. “There is zero data supporting the claim that ShotSpotter puts police on high alert or creates dangerous situations.”

Instead, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed a pilot program of closed-circuit camera surveillance systems and an expansion of automatic license plate readers. The pilot will see the installation of closed circuit cameras in three high-crime neighborhoods — Aurora Avenue North, the Third Avenue downtown corridor and the Chinatown-International District — and their integration with new software into the city's "real-time crime center."