Persistence is something I’ve always valued. It’s what gets you through the tough times, helps you tackle challenges and keeps you moving forward when everyone else might’ve already thrown in the towel.

Recently, I had a wake-up call that might just be a useful lesson for Seattle’s transportation leaders as they grapple with the future of the South Lake Union Streetcar.

Let’s rewind to 1984. I was that awkward kid at Mt. Rainier Computer Camp, totally out of my depth, but I walked away with the perseverance award. Not because I was the smartest, but because I just didn’t quit. That little trophy was a badge of honor, proof that if you stick with something long enough, you’ll eventually figure it out. Or so I thought.

More from Charlie Harger: Kamala Harris needs to start answering some press questions

Then, I ran into something that made me rethink my whole stance on perseverance — an app called Duolingo . For the past 511 days, I’ve been using this app to learn Spanish. Every single day, without fail, I’d log in, do my lesson and feel that small sense of accomplishment.

You see, Duolingo doesn’t just encourage you to keep learning; it shames you into it. Miss a day, and the app will remind you incessantly that you’re about to break your streak. It’s like having a tiny, digital owl perched on your shoulder, constantly whispering, “Don’t screw this up.”

So, for the past year and a half, I let that little owl run my life. I did my lessons, kept my streak alive and felt like I was doing something meaningful. But here’s the thing — recently, those lessons started getting harder.

What used to be a five-minute exercise in language learning turned into a 20, even 30-minute ordeal. The app’s instructions were minimal, confusing even, and no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t pass the tests. I was stuck. And I started to ask myself, “Why am I putting myself through this?”

That’s when it hit me: I’m not 9 years old anymore. I’m not at computer camp trying to prove I can handle BASIC programming. I’m an adult, and I don’t need this kind of pressure in my life. I don’t need to be guilt-tripped by a piece of software. And that’s when I made a decision I never thought I’d make.

I quit.

I stopped using Duolingo. My 511-day streak went up in flames, and guess what? The world didn’t end. My life didn’t fall apart. In fact, I felt a huge weight lift off my shoulders. It was like I finally gave myself permission to say, “Enough is enough.”

Video: Let’s Talk About The DNC 2024

And this got me thinking about the South Lake Union Streetcar — Seattle’s very own version of my Duolingo streak. The city has poured millions into this shiny project, but after years of operation, only about 500 people are using it each day. Meanwhile, the costs keep piling up. This, my friends, is what we call the sunk-cost fallacy — the idea that because you’ve already spent so much, you’ve got to keep throwing good money after bad, hoping it’ll somehow turn around.

Spoiler alert: It won’t.

Mike Lindblom at The Seattle Times recently pointed out that there’s growing skepticism among city leaders about the streetcar. Some are suggesting that a bus line might be a smarter, cheaper alternative. And they’re right. But admitting that means facing the uncomfortable truth: The streetcar project is a bust. And no one likes admitting they’ve backed a losing horse.

But here’s the thing — sometimes, quitting isn’t a sign of failure; it’s a sign of sanity. It’s recognizing that just because you’ve invested time, money or pride into something, doesn’t mean you have to keep doubling down on a losing bet. Seattle doesn’t need a fancy, underused streetcar. It needs something practical and effective — like a bus line that actually serves more than a handful of people without breaking the bank.

More from Charlie Harger: Once again, Gen X is left out of current political landscape

So, here’s my advice to Seattle’s transportation leaders: Take a cue from my Duolingo experience. I plan to try a different language-learning app, perhaps one that is not as flashy – or frustrating – as the one I had been using.

Sometimes, the best move you can make is to say “adios” to a bad idea. Let go of the South Lake Union Streetcar and put those resources into something that benefits the city. Because clinging to a failing project out of stubbornness or pride? That’s no bueno.

It may be time to say goodbye to the streetcar, and hello to a solution that actually works. Sometimes, the smartest decision is knowing when to quit, and that’s a lesson worth learning.

Charlie Harger is the News Director for MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio

Follow @https://twitter.com/kirocharlie