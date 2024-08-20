Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Harger: Should Seattle say “adios” to the South Lake Union streetcar?

Aug 20, 2024, 6:18 AM

duolingo south lake union streetcar...

South Lake Union streetcar (Photo courtesy of Seattle Department of Transportation)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Department of Transportation)

Charlie Harger's Profile Picture

BY CHARLIE HARGER


News Director, MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio

Persistence is something I’ve always valued. It’s what gets you through the tough times, helps you tackle challenges and keeps you moving forward when everyone else might’ve already thrown in the towel.

Recently, I had a wake-up call that might just be a useful lesson for Seattle’s transportation leaders as they grapple with the future of the South Lake Union Streetcar.

Let’s rewind to 1984. I was that awkward kid at Mt. Rainier Computer Camp, totally out of my depth, but I walked away with the perseverance award. Not because I was the smartest, but because I just didn’t quit. That little trophy was a badge of honor, proof that if you stick with something long enough, you’ll eventually figure it out. Or so I thought.

More from Charlie Harger: Kamala Harris needs to start answering some press questions

Then, I ran into something that made me rethink my whole stance on perseverance — an app called Duolingo. For the past 511 days, I’ve been using this app to learn Spanish. Every single day, without fail, I’d log in, do my lesson and feel that small sense of accomplishment.

You see, Duolingo doesn’t just encourage you to keep learning; it shames you into it. Miss a day, and the app will remind you incessantly that you’re about to break your streak. It’s like having a tiny, digital owl perched on your shoulder, constantly whispering, “Don’t screw this up.”

So, for the past year and a half, I let that little owl run my life. I did my lessons, kept my streak alive and felt like I was doing something meaningful. But here’s the thing — recently, those lessons started getting harder.

What used to be a five-minute exercise in language learning turned into a 20, even 30-minute ordeal. The app’s instructions were minimal, confusing even, and no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t pass the tests. I was stuck. And I started to ask myself, “Why am I putting myself through this?”

That’s when it hit me: I’m not 9 years old anymore. I’m not at computer camp trying to prove I can handle BASIC programming. I’m an adult, and I don’t need this kind of pressure in my life. I don’t need to be guilt-tripped by a piece of software. And that’s when I made a decision I never thought I’d make.

I quit.

I stopped using Duolingo. My 511-day streak went up in flames, and guess what? The world didn’t end. My life didn’t fall apart. In fact, I felt a huge weight lift off my shoulders. It was like I finally gave myself permission to say, “Enough is enough.”

Video: Let’s Talk About The DNC 2024

And this got me thinking about the South Lake Union Streetcar — Seattle’s very own version of my Duolingo streak. The city has poured millions into this shiny project, but after years of operation, only about 500 people are using it each day. Meanwhile, the costs keep piling up. This, my friends, is what we call the sunk-cost fallacy — the idea that because you’ve already spent so much, you’ve got to keep throwing good money after bad, hoping it’ll somehow turn around.

Spoiler alert: It won’t.

Mike Lindblom at The Seattle Times recently pointed out that there’s growing skepticism among city leaders about the streetcar. Some are suggesting that a bus line might be a smarter, cheaper alternative. And they’re right. But admitting that means facing the uncomfortable truth: The streetcar project is a bust. And no one likes admitting they’ve backed a losing horse.

But here’s the thing — sometimes, quitting isn’t a sign of failure; it’s a sign of sanity. It’s recognizing that just because you’ve invested time, money or pride into something, doesn’t mean you have to keep doubling down on a losing bet. Seattle doesn’t need a fancy, underused streetcar. It needs something practical and effective — like a bus line that actually serves more than a handful of people without breaking the bank.

More from Charlie Harger: Once again, Gen X is left out of current political landscape

So, here’s my advice to Seattle’s transportation leaders: Take a cue from my Duolingo experience. I plan to try a different language-learning app, perhaps one that is not as flashy – or frustrating – as the one I had been using.

Sometimes, the best move you can make is to say “adios” to a bad idea. Let go of the South Lake Union Streetcar and put those resources into something that benefits the city. Because clinging to a failing project out of stubbornness or pride? That’s no bueno.

It may be time to say goodbye to the streetcar, and hello to a solution that actually works. Sometimes, the smartest decision is knowing when to quit, and that’s a lesson worth learning.

Charlie Harger is the News Director for MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Let’s Talk About The DNC 2024

The DNC kicks off today in Chicago. Gee Scott joined Seattle Morning News to discuss it with Dave Ross. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & Colleen O’Brien Show every weekday at 5am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more! Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every […]

20 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: JD Vance Accused of What?

JD Vance is accused of dissing all postmenopausal women. And Jack explains the faults of biological essentialism, a thing beloved by Nazis! Listen to the Jask and Spike Show every weekday from 12pm – 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more! 📷 Jeff […]

22 hours ago

protests dnc...

Dave Ross

Ross: Liberal protests outside DNC challenge Democrats’ message of unity

While Democrats want to state that Trump equals chaos and Harris equals stability, protests at this year's DNC could flip that message.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Grooming habits 101

A listener called in and asked for help with some of their husband’s habits like walking around and answering the door in his underwear and not trimming their nose hair. The crew talks about body positivity and basic grooming habits. Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 […]

4 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Breaking down Raygun’s “Breakdancing”

John and Jake discuss the incident at the 2024 Olympics. You know, the one about Raygun and her breakdancing prowess? Listen to the John & Jake Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or visit MyNorthwest.com to learn more! 📷 BSR Agency

4 days ago

Taylor Swift...

Nicole Brodeur

Nicole Brodeur: ‘Swift Lift’ is something Kamala Harris could use right now

It's now called the Swift Lift, and with just 10 weeks until the election, it's something Kamala Harris could use right now.

4 days ago

Harger: Should Seattle say “adios” to the South Lake Union streetcar?