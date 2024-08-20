Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Man sentenced to prison for selling drugs near Seattle treatment center

Aug 20, 2024, 3:08 PM

Photo: The U.S. District Court Western District of Washington courthouse....

The U.S. District Court Western District of Washington courthouse. A man was sentenced for selling drugs near a Seattle treatment center. (Photo via the The U.S. District Court Western District of Washington)

(Photo via the The U.S. District Court Western District of Washington)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A former Kent resident was sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling drugs near a treatment center in Seattle, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Washington.

The 37-year-old man was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle and includes with three years of supervised release.

Mohamed Aweys Muse has been in custody since his arrest in March 2023.

Local crime: Carjacking in Seattle’s Central District leaves beloved dog walker dead

Muse first came to the attention of law enforcement in late 2022, as stated by the release, when he was seen leaving an apartment in Kent every morning and making hand-to-hand drug sales in the area of Airport Way South and South Holgate Street in Seattle.

Muse appeared to target the clients of a methadone clinic, which was a block from where he was selling drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug that has been ravaging our community … I am particularly concerned with the targeting of a methadone clinic,” U.S. District Judge John H. Chun said at Monday’s sentencing hearing.

In January, Muse started staying overnight at a Lynnwood apartment. On February 2, law enforcement served a court-authorized search warrant on both the Lynnwood and Kent apartments.

Investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and three firearms in the Lynnwood apartment, according to the release. Law enforcement also found cocaine in the Kent apartment.

Photo: Drugs were found by law enforcement while they were investigating a former Kent resident.

Drugs were found by law enforcement while they were investigating a former Kent resident. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Washington)

Prosecutors asked for a three-year sentence.

“Muse regularly sold fentanyl in hand-to-hand transactions near a methadone clinic, targeting vulnerable individuals struggling to treat their addictions,” prosecutors wrote the court. “This makes his drug trafficking particularly egregious and in reckless disregard for the safety of others.”

Other news: DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Aurora Ave. warehouse

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration in collaboration with the King County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Yunah Chung.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

