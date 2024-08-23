Close
How Washington residents can get $200 toward their electric bills

Aug 23, 2024, 2:28 PM

Photo: Seattle at night. Washington families can apply for a $200 electricity utility credit throug...

Seattle at night. Washington families can apply for a $200 electricity utility credit through the Washington Families Clean Energy Credits Grant Program. (Photo: Sara Reed)

(Photo: Sara Reed)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington residents can make money this month with just the tap on the phone screen or a click of the mouse. The Washington Families Clean Energy Credits Grant Program is providing up to 675,000 Washington households with $200 off their electricity bills thanks to the Climate Commitment Act (CCA).

According to the Washington State Department of Commerce, the clean energy credits program is supported by $150 million from the CCA. The credits will help low- and moderate-income families with energy costs.

More MyNorthwest news: Yikes! How much does it take to live comfortably in Seattle?

The department said there are enough funds for about 20% of all residential electricity customers in the state. Those who qualify as low-income get priority.

“For a family of four living in areas of the state with the lowest cost of living, this equates to a qualifying household income of $72,000, and up to $135,000 if funding allows,” states the Department of Commerce’s website. “In areas such as Seattle, Everett and Vancouver, the qualifying income for a four-person household increases to $110,950, and up to $226,050 depending on available funding.”

The Spokesman-Review in Spokane reported Sunday this program has already provided $200 credits to 50,000 low-income families in Eastern Washington. In addition, more than half of northeastern Washington counties receiving automatic approval.

Elisanne McCutchen of Chewleah, who is 63 and disabled, told the Spokane media outlet she was automatically approved for the credit and was able to pay off this month’s utility bill and a previous backlog as well.

“I am disabled and I am elderly, and that means I can’t work extra hours or, you know, I can’t earn extra income anywhere. I have to budget everything,” she said, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Residents can apply for a credit and see if they qualify on WACleanEnergyCredits.com.

Utilities have different processes to apply for the credit

However, each electricity provider asks for different information. For example, Seattle City Light asks for the account number, billing address and billing ZIP code, while Tacoma Public Utilities offers the application on TPU’s website. Tacoma residents can apply here. They will need their account number, along with the service address, service city, service sate and service ZIP code.

Snohomish County PUD also redirects customers to its website. Snohomish County residents can apply here. They will need their account number, along with their name and email address.

Other news: PNW tribes are battered by climate change but fight to get money meant to help them

But don’t wait! The deadline to apply for the credit is Sept. 15.

The Department of Commerce said residents can look for further information in their utility billing statements.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

