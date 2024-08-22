Close
CHOKEPOINTS

I-5 suffers hours-long backup after alleged DUI collision near SeaTac

Aug 22, 2024, 5:40 AM | Updated: 8:20 am

The rolled over car that was allegedly involved in a DUI-suspected crash, causing hours-long backup on I-5 near SeaTac. (Photo courtesy of WSP Trooper Rick Johnson) Damage a truck received from a DUI-suspected crash on I-5, causing hours-long backup near SeaTac. (Photo courtesy of WSP Trooper Rick Johnson)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

All lanes heading north on Interstate 5 (I-5) have reopened in SeaTac after being shut down for approximately four hours due to a rollover crash occurred early Thursday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), a car was speeding on the highway before allegedly rear-ending a pickup truck. The car suffered front-end damage before rolling onto its roof, ejecting a passenger in the process. The pickup truck had rear-end damage when examined at the scene.

More on WA roads: Counting down to Montlake Lid opening on SR 520

WSDOT first reported the crash just south of South 188th Street at 1:20 a.m., with the closure expected to last until 7 a.m. at the earliest. All traffic is being detoured off at South 200th Street before rejoining northbound I-5. WSDOT has been warning drivers to find alternate paths and avoid I-5 in this area since 3 a.m.

More on WA transportation: What happens to a Washington ferry after it’s retired?

The driver was arrested for vehicular assault and is suspected of DUI. The injured passenger’s condition is not known at this time.

As of 5 a.m., traffic was backed up by approximately six miles. WSDOT is reporting the closure will last for “another few hours,” according to KIRO 7.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

