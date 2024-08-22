I-5 suffers hours-long backup after alleged DUI collision near SeaTac
Aug 22, 2024, 5:40 AM | Updated: 8:20 am
All lanes heading north on Interstate 5 (I-5) have reopened in SeaTac after being shut down for approximately four hours due to a rollover crash occurred early Thursday.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), a car was speeding on the highway before allegedly rear-ending a pickup truck. The car suffered front-end damage before rolling onto its roof, ejecting a passenger in the process. The pickup truck had rear-end damage when examined at the scene.
WSDOT first reported the crash just south of South 188th Street at 1:20 a.m., with the closure expected to last until 7 a.m. at the earliest. All traffic is being detoured off at South 200th Street before rejoining northbound I-5. WSDOT has been warning drivers to find alternate paths and avoid I-5 in this area since 3 a.m.
The driver was arrested for vehicular assault and is suspected of DUI. The injured passenger’s condition is not known at this time.
As of 5 a.m., traffic was backed up by approximately six miles. WSDOT is reporting the closure will last for “another few hours,” according to KIRO 7.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
