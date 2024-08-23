Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Travis Mayfield: Get your updated COVID-19 booster, and make it a habit

Aug 23, 2024, 6:17 AM | Updated: 8:59 am

COVID-19 boosterCOVID-19 booster...

A health worker prepares the Inavac Covid-19 coronavirus booster vaccine. (Photo by Sonny Tumbelaka, Getty Images)

(Photo by Sonny Tumbelaka, Getty Images)

Travis Mayfield's Profile Picture

BY TRAVIS MAYFIELD


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

A new COVID-19 booster was just approved by the FDA Thursday for everyone six months of age and older.

But despite mountains of evidence that the vaccines save lives, many of you reading right now won’t bother getting one. Even within the most at-risk population — seniors 75 years old and older — just 40% of that age group received last year’s updated boosters, according to The New York Times.

More KIRO Newsradio Opinions: One of our most important jobs is endangered — journalism

I keep hearing folks saying that COVID-19 is now just something we have to live with, something that evolves and changes and waxes and wanes. I hear it compared to the flu.

I don’t even disagree with that assessment, but I want to underline a key phrase: COVID-19 is something we have to live with.

In July, COVID-19 was killing an estimated 600 people per week. Sure, that’s down from the first years of the pandemic, but it is still way too high — twice what it was last winter. That statistic involves 600 people who were loved by others, who had lives, who had dreams, who could have otherwise lived.

It’s easy to find blame for this vaccine complacency. Misinformation and anti-vax hysteria exploded online during lockdowns, and it still hasn’t gone away. It continues to chip away at otherwise rational people’s healthcare choices. Even if you want a shot, it can still be confusing and a hassle to find updated COVID-19 vaccines and locations to get them. The day-after side effects still suck, especially if you have trouble taking a sick day.

More from Travis Mayfield: Get out of your bubble; you might be surprised at who you meet

Finally, if you are in assisted living, it’s essentially you or your family’s responsibility to get a vaccination due to staffing shortages.

One big solution to all this could be a major mindset shift — to roll the annual flu vaccination into the annual COVID-19 vaccination. Several vaccine makers are currently testing a single shot to do both. If that gets approved and those free school, office, grocery store and nursing home flu clinics simply switch to combo shots, it could go a long way in widespread habitual adoption.

Still, until that time comes, it’s up to every one of us to not only protect our health, but protect the health of others who could be exposed to our germs and to search out an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Travis Mayfield is a local media personality and fills in as a host on KIRO Newsradio

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Teens Don’t Want to Drive Anymore

Driving isn’t as appealing to teens anymore. The reasons: they want to stay home and talk with their friends, they don’t have a summer job to get to, and it causes anxiety. John Curley thinks this is a problem and he blames the parents. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – […]

16 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Megyn Kelly Creates Stupid Content

Megyn Kelly sent out a tweet during the DNC and Jack Stine didn’t like it one bit. When a person gets compared to the Riddler from the awful movie Batman Forever, you know it’s bad. That’s exactly how Jack Stine feels about Megyn Kelly. Actually, he has a lot of feelings and doesn’t hold back. […]

18 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Give Us Hopium

Do people focus more on what makes them feel good vs. finding solutions to very difficult problems?

20 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Hey Baby, Can I Get Your Number? And by That, I Mean Your Credit Score

Remember the good ole days when you asked for someone’s number they would give you their phone number. Nowadays, people ask for their credit score. Why? Becaus we all know our credit score is “really” who a person is. John shares a story about a time it had been reported he died, but he wasn’t […]

24 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Homeless Face Arrest & the DNC Party Continues

Jack and Spike react to the story of the homeless facing arrest because of the Lakewood camping ban. They also talk about Chicago officials denying the cleanup of homeless encampments containing migrants related to the upcoming DNC. Listen to the Jask and Spike Show every weekday from 12pm – 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Stop Leaving Dog Poo!

Are we supposed to believe that dog owners really come back to pick up the dog poo they left in a bag on the trail? There are these wild and crazy things call trash cans that you can…you guessed it… throw the poop in. Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am […]

2 days ago

Travis Mayfield: Get your updated COVID-19 booster, and make it a habit