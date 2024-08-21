Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Angela Poe Russell: One of our most important jobs is endangered — journalism

Aug 21, 2024, 10:38 AM

journalism...

Journalists film during a guided tour by the media office of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah near the site of reported overnight Israeli bombardment on Sarein in the Bekaa valley in east-central Lebanon on August 20, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

(Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Angela Poe Russell's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA POE RUSSELL


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

The story came from The Seattle Times. In short, the piece of journalism examined how Washington runs a center on McNeil Island for people with a history of committing sexual violence. And when they are released, the state does not track them.

So, The Seattle Times and staff reporter Rebecca Moss did that work themselves. They built a database using state and national court records and police reports to identify new crimes committed after people are released. Their work found one in four people released were arrested for new crimes – including one in seven reoffending in a serious manner.

More on WA sex offenders relocating: Why sexually violent predators are being housed in local communities

As concerned as I was about what was uncovered, I also couldn’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. I am thankful for investigative journalism. These journalists spend weeks or months working on one topic and oftentimes, we, the public, reap the rewards as they shine a light on something we did not, but need to know.

Sometimes, this work even leads to law and policy changes.

Journalism is vital, but jobs are disappearing

As vital as this role is to our communities, it’s endangered. We are losing journalism jobs fast. According to the employment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, we lost approximately 3,000 jobs in that industry last year — up nearly 50% from the year before.

How do we hold people in power accountable if not for journalists pulling back the curtain?

I’ll never forget my first real news job in television in Mobile, Alabama. While asking a few additional questions during an interview and doing some digging, I discovered that a man selling shirts to benefit hurricane victims through the Red Cross was actually pocketing the money for himself.

If you think about it, the work of journalists ignited some of the biggest moments in U.S. history — Watergate and Abu Ghraib for example. Locally, the same goes for outlets like KIRO NewsRadio, MyNorthwest and The Seattle Times; and we can’t forget veteran TV journalists like Susannah Frame and Chris Ingalls, whose reporting has shattered the status quo in education, healthcare, veterans affairs and beyond.

More from Angela Poe Russell: The Olympic moment that spoke volumes about America

There are things you can do to help. I discovered you can donate to a fund at The Seattle Times to support investigative stories. It’s called Times Watchdog. I’m sure other local papers have similar efforts. If you can’t donate, consider subscribing to a news outlet.

We all know our world is changing with AI and social media. And as much as people criticize the news media, we can’t forget it’s in our own best interest to protect it.

Angela Poe Russell is a local media personality and a fill-in host on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Remembering Phil Donahue

John Curley remembers Phil Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre that brought success to Oprah Winfrey, Montel Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, and many others. John tells a story about when his dad went to the Phil Donahue show. Listen to the John & Jake Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO […]

18 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Counting Down the Days to the Montlake Lid Opening on SR 520

We’re down to the final checklists and finishing touches for the Montlake Lid Project on State Route 520. There are just three more full closures of 520 related to the Montlake Lid Project. The full closures are needed to test all the systems inside the new lid and to finish the direct access ramps that […]

19 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Would You Pay to Go A Friends Wedding?

Some new trends are starting to happen with weddings. One, say goodbye to paper/card wedding invitations and say hello to text messages. Two, people are selling tickets to their wedding. If you want to go to the wedding, you have to pay. Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO […]

21 hours ago

duolingo south lake union streetcar...

Charlie Harger

Harger: Should Seattle say “adios” to the South Lake Union streetcar?

Duolingo gave me a useful lesson for Seattle’s transportation leaders as they grapple with the future of the South Lake Union Streetcar.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Let’s Talk About The DNC 2024

The DNC kicks off today in Chicago. Gee Scott joined Seattle Morning News to discuss it with Dave Ross. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & Colleen O’Brien Show every weekday at 5am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more! Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: JD Vance Accused of What?

JD Vance is accused of dissing all postmenopausal women. And Jack explains the faults of biological essentialism, a thing beloved by Nazis! Listen to the Jask and Spike Show every weekday from 12pm – 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more! 📷 Jeff […]

2 days ago

Angela Poe Russell: One of our most important jobs is endangered — journalism