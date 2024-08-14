Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Angela Poe Russell: The Olympic moment that spoke volumes about America

Aug 14, 2024, 6:37 AM

america olympic moment...

Emma Hayes, Head Coach of Team United States celebrates victory after the Women's Quarterfinal match between United States and Japan during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo: Marc Atkins, Getty Images)

(Photo: Marc Atkins, Getty Images)

Angela Poe Russell's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA POE RUSSELL


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

Sometimes as we go about our lives, it can be easy to take things we enjoy for granted.

I was reminded of this after the U.S. Women’s Soccer team won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This was huge because the women’s team hadn’t won Olympic gold in soccer in more than 12 years. The team just got a new head coach in the legendary Emma Hayes from England. In fact, she’d only been on the job 72 days and after the electric gold medal match, take note of what Hayes had to say.

“I love America,” Emma Hayes told Mike Tirico after winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. “It made me, and I always say that. It definitely made me.”

More from Angela Poe Russell: Sidewalks in disrepair hurt WA’s disabled community

Here was a woman who grew up in England and spent 15 years successfully coaching Chelsea FC; and her statement upon winning was “I was born in England, but made in America. I love America.”

While I wasn’t there to ask why she feels that way, I do have a theory. Quite simply, America offered her opportunities England could not. England is playing catch up when it comes to women and girls having equal opportunities to play soccer or football recreationally and professionally.

In 1921, the country banned women’s football. That ban lasted 50 years and, as you know, even when laws change, it can take a while for culture to catch up. At the first women’s World Cup in 1991 that featured 12 teams, England wasn’t one of them.

England didn’t get their first professional women’s soccer league until 2018. By this time, Hayes had done coaching stints in New York and Chicago. Her dad was the one who encouraged her to head to the U.S. because women’s soccer was booming over there.

More from Angela Poe Russell: Who’s responsible for ending political mudslinging?

This wouldn’t have been possible without Title IX passing in 1972. The number of girls playing sports in high school increased tenfold in a span of 30 years. In college, the percentage of female athletes tripled.

It was just last year when England passed a measure requiring girls have equal access to all school sports. So when the Women’s National Team Coach Emma Hayes said she was “made in America,” I feel that.

During an election year when things can feel so ugly and folks are strained financially to such a degree, this is a nice reminder that we are doing some good stuff here. It’s also an inspiration to ensure that the “land of opportunity” isn’t just something we say, but a hope we continue to fulfill.

Angela Poe Russell is a local media personality and a fill-in host on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here.

More KIRO Newsradio Opinions

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

political crowd size...

Dave Ross

Ross: Political rallies’ crowd size, who’s faking it and who’s complaining about it

But the Olympics is entertainment, so it doesn’t bother me. Faking crowd size for political gain, however, would be election tampering and it needs to stop.

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Learning About The Rugby Community

Kayla Mazurkiewicz and Katy Daly, members of the Emerald City Mudhens rugby team, share with SMN why they love the rugby community so much. They also respond to Team United States Women’s Rugby Seven’s winning the bronze medals. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & Colleen O’Brien Show every weekday at 5am on […]

5 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: The Rugby Community

Kayla Mazurkiewicz and Katy Daly, members of the Emerald City Mudhens rugby team, share why they love the rugby community so much. #rugby #sportsoftiktok

5 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Eitan Levine Wants to Break World Record for most ceremonial

This summer, comedian Eitan Levine is breaking the Guinness World Record for the most ceremonial pitches thrown in a year, 50 pitches. Eitan had cancer and was a Make-A-Wish kid and is breaking the record to help raise money for Make-A-Wish. Listen to the John & Jake Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio […]

5 days ago

sidewalks disabled community...

Angela Poe Russell

Angela Poe Russell: Sidewalks in disrepair hurt WA’s disabled community

Only half of the sidewalks in Washington currently comply with ADA standards, hurting the handicapped community that calls Washington home.

5 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Are the Fights at the Seahawks Training Camp A Big Deal?

Things got a little chippy at the Seahawks training camp, and there were some fights. Gee drops by Seattle Morning News and shares his thoughts. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & Colleen O’Brien Show every weekday at 5am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more! Listen to […]

6 days ago

Angela Poe Russell: The Olympic moment that spoke volumes about America