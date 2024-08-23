As part of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s near-$15 million plan to increase safety and mental health services on school grounds, students returning to campuses for the upcoming school year should expect some significant changes.

Following the tragic shooting of 17-year-old Amarr Murphy-Paine in the parking lot of Garfield High School, Harrell and Seattle Public Schools (SPS) have launched a new initiative to increase the number of security guards and school counselors for schools within the district. The plan expects to have more police around the schools in addition to 15 new security officers, according to SPS Superintendent Brent Jones.

“Students and young people need to feel safe to learn and to grow – this comprehensive set of programs, investments and actions will support the safety of our youth and community,” Harrell wrote in an address. “By strengthening access to mental health care, improving safe passages to and from school and enhancing community-based supports, we are both acting on the priorities of our city’s young people and taking proactive steps to support their safety and wellbeing.”

This initiative will focus mainly on five high schools — Rainier Beach, Garfield, Chief Sealth International, Franklin and Ingraham — and six middle schools — Aki Kurose, Washington, Denny, Mercer, Robert Eagle Staff and Meany. These schools were chosen due to having the highest rates of violence within the district.

SPS Superintendent Jones called this initiative with Harrell to increase security and school counselors a “first of its kind” for the district.

“Seattle is coming together to make critical safety investments because we collectively believe life’s opportunities begin in Seattle Public Schools for our nearly 50,000 students. It made the difference for our mayor and for me,” Jones said in a prepared statement. “Through sustained support starting with what we are bringing forward today, we have the power to protect and transform the lives of our students today and for years to come.”

$12.25 million of the $14.55 million for this project comes from the City of Seattle, while the remaining $2.3 million is being funded by SPS.

$5.6 million will go towards hiring additional mental health counselors and care coordinator positions for 21 school-based health centers. The funding is expected to create 42 new positions. $2.4 million will be used to expand access to telehealth therapy services, while another $4.25 million is expected to fund certain community-based partners, including family-resource funds, safe passage programs and violence intervention initiatives.

SPS’ $2.3 million will be directed to increase staff and upgrade school equipment, including cameras, access control systems, perimeter fencing and gate improvements and interior classroom door lock enhancements.

“Keeping students safe is the top priority for everyone in our community,” Interim Chief of Police Sue Rahr said. “Police can’t do it alone and schools can’t do it alone. It is crucial that our entire community steps up and works together.”

According to SPS statistics, 50% of 8th graders and 71% of 12th-grade students reported experiencing feelings of anxiety in 2023. One in three 12th graders reported feelings of depression.

Approximately 14% of all reported violent crimes in Seattle in 2023 and 2024 involved juveniles.

