A fire in South Seattle destroyed a home under construction and heavily damaged two others just before 5 a.m. Friday morning.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the 4300 block of 43rd Avenue South due to the proximity of several homes. The fire caused one home to collapse and dislodged power lines. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“When our firefighters arrived on scene they reported smoke and flames through the roof then the building collapsed.” said Seattle Fire Department spokesperson David Cuerpo. “The fire did extend to a building directly North and South of the construction site.”

That building to the South is a three-story home that was gutted by flames. Stella Britt was lying in bed inside that home when she heard an explosion come from the construction site. She quickly went to the window and saw flames, then her own windows started cracking and she escaped to safety.

“I just grabbed my purse and my phone because it was right by my bed and started running downstairs,” Britt told KIRO Newsradio. “I got down the second level. I couldn’t make it down any further and I just ran through my kitchen and jumped over the rail and ran down out of the house.”

Firefighters and neighbors comforted Britt with blankets and hot coffee as she sat in a lawn chair a few houses down and watched her home burn.

“I have nothing left probably. Clothes, my medications… childhood memories, pictures, I don’t know what’s left,” said Britt. “I don’t think it has hit me yet that I don’t have a home… but, I’m glad to be alive and I felt like I was literally running for my life.”

Britt said she will stay with her adult daughter for the time being. Other neighbors watched from across the street on the edge of Genesee Park.

“My first reaction is horror and concern for the people that were building that house,” said Christie who lives nearby and walked to the scene. “My next impression is just how amazing the fire department is… look at all these trucks.”

The response included 13 engines, seven ladder trucks, ambulances and command and support units. Crews declared the fire under control a little after 6 a.m.

