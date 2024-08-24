The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported Friday afternoon a collision that blocked traffic moving in both directions of US 2 between Snohomish and Monroe has been cleared.

WSDOT first reported the collision in a post on X at 4:05 p.m., stating the incident occurred at Farm Road on US 2.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the agency provided more detail in another post on X, saying the U.S. 2 collision is causing a full blockage on both sides of the highway. WSDOT said the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is at the scene and it has suggested that travelers use alternate routes, expect delays and increased traffic, particularly those people who are visiting the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe.

🚨Both directions of US 2 at Farm Rd (MP 12) between #Snohomish #Monroe are FULLY blocked for a collision. State Patrol is at the scene. Use alternate routes, expect delays and increased traffic, especially for visitors to the @EvergreenFairWa in Monroe. https://t.co/XBK7O7WaR7 pic.twitter.com/V6jujNYqDb — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 23, 2024

The agency reported at 5:06 p.m. on X that the collision had been cleared. However, travelers were told at that time they should still expect delays as traffic clears through the area.

The Evergreen State Fair opened Thursday at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds and runs at the end of August and the beginning of September every year. The fair’s last day is always on Labor Day.

Various events are held each day at the fair. One of Friday’s highlights is a monster truck show being held in the grandstands.

