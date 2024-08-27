Seattle fans’ next visit to Climate Pledge Arena could include a stroll down Sue Bird Court as the basketball legend received another honor Monday.

The City of Seattle, including Mayor Bruce Harrell, honored legendary former Seattle Storm player, and now part owner, Sue Bird with a street named in her honor during a ceremony outside Climate Pledge Arena Monday.

The portion of Second Avenue North between Denny Way and Lenny Wilkens Way was permanently renamed “Sue Bird Court” in recognition of her many contributions not only as an athlete but away from the basketball court as well.

“Like the Space Needle or Starbucks, Sue’s name is synonymous with Seattle – a true icon whose impact on our city’s cultural fabric and the world of sports will be felt for generations,” Harrell said, according to a piece published on the Storm website. “Renaming this street in her honor is a testament to the lasting impact she has had on our city.”

Travis Mayfield earlier this summer: Now is the perfect time to build Sue Bird a statue

Bird also spoke at the ceremony saying she has always “loved and cherished” playing in Seattle, adding “the city will forever be a part of me.”

📍 Sue Bird Ct pic.twitter.com/lSuJV87ad0 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 26, 2024

“When I think back on my time with the Storm — the people I’ve met, the memories I’ve made, the impact this franchise has had off the court, and of course, the championships we’ve won on the court — I’m reminded that some achievements don’t come and go, they don’t get broken, they last forever,” Bird said, the Storm website reported. “That’s what makes today so special is that I get to add to that list with something that is going to last forever.”

As part of its coverage of the event, the Storm explained that while streets more often are given an honorary designation, an ordinance to permanently change a street name is less common. In the last three years, one permanent street has seen a permanent name change — Thomas Street which was renamed Lenny Wilkens Way in December 2021.

“Sue Bird Court” is the first and only permanent street renaming through ordinance by Harrell’s administration, the Storm also noted.

The Storm also paid tribute to Bird and the new street name Monday night ahead of the team’s game against the Washington Mystics by giving away 5,000 Sue Bird Court replica street sign magnets to fans.

Storm suffer tough home loss: Washington’s Sykes makes winning FTs to lift Mystics to win in Seattle

Bird spent her entire two-decade-long career with the Storm, retiring at the end of the 2022 season after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 WNBA draft. She helped lead the Storm to each of the team’s four WNBA Championships and retired as the WNBA’s all-time leading assist leader with 3,234.

Earlier this year, Bird also joined the Storm ownership group. The group, Force 10 Hoops, made the announcement on the Storm’s website in April.

Bird honored one day after Rapinoe sees her number retired

Bird received this honor just a day after her fiancee, retired soccer star Megan Rapinoe, had her No. 15 retired by Seattle Reign FC ahead of the team’s thrilling 1-0 win over against the North Carolina Courage.

As KIRO 7 pointed out, this is the first time the club has ever done this and it’s the fifth time in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) history a team retired a player’s number.

Jersey retirement one day and a street named after you the next. That’s couple goals 💚🐐 pic.twitter.com/M4wMtBlvpN — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 26, 2024

The couple have been together since 2016 and they got engaged in October 2020.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.