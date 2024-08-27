An unstable building has closed a road in the middle of the city of Enumclaw in King County.

According to posts on the @ZONE3PIOs account on X, at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, The Enumclaw Police Department (EPD) was notified of an unstable building on the corner of Griffin Avenue and Railroad Street. The @ZONE3PIOs account describes itself as a feed that is used during incidents within South King County.

The @ZONE3PIOs X account stated in a post that because the building was discovered leaning toward the sidewalk, all roads and sidewalks within 75 feet of the building would be blocked off until further notice.

Another post on the @ZONE3PIOs X account stated the Enumclaw Fire Department, EPD, Washington State Patrol (WSP), Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and Puget Sound Energy all were on the scene “working to ensure everyone’s safety.”

More from King County: Explosion and fire heavily damage grocery store in Renton Highlands

An hour after the first two X posts, @ZONE3PIOs provided an update on the developing situation on X saying the building was “temporarily braced.” Authorities will leave a portion of Railroad Street and Griffin Avenue closed until further notice, the X post reads.

In addition, the building owner and the city officials have agreed on a plan to tear down the building.

The Building located at the corner of Griffin and Railroad is temporarily braced. Units will leave a portion of Railroad St and Griffin Ave closed until further notice. The building owner and the city officials have agreed on a plan for the building removal. pic.twitter.com/o7OJuiioJa — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) August 27, 2024

EPD reported on Facebook Monday afternoon that road closures in that area will continue through Wednesday. The department confirmed a temporary support is in place and demolition is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

MyNorthwest News: The latest stories from the Puget Sound region and beyond

For those who need to get around the city in the upcoming days, the department also stated Griffin Avenue is closed from Railroad Street to Cole Street. In addition, Railroad Street is closed between Initial Avenue and Myrtle Avenue until further notice.

EPD has requested for the cooperation of its citizens by staying out of all taped-off areas.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.