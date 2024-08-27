Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Jackknifed semi-truck shuts down multiple southbound I-5 lanes near downtown Seattle

Aug 27, 2024, 6:12 AM | Updated: 7:07 am

I-5 lanes...

Jackknifed semi-truck blocking all southbound I-5 lanes near downtown Seattle. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

All lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) heading south were closed in the early hours of Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. Two lanes have since reopened, but congestion is backed up for 2.5 miles.

The crash occurred near James Street at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The highway lane closure stretches between the James Street exit and the Interstate 90 (I-90) exit.

More I-5 accidents: I-5 suffers hours-long backup after alleged DUI collision near SeaTac

Traffic officials are recommending drivers to either take the express lanes or reroute on State Route 99. There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Chokepoints

lynnwood light rail...

Chris Sullivan

Lynnwood Mayor calls light rail expansion a ‘generational change’

Lynnwood better be ready because light rail service begins Friday, bringing thousands of new people into the city for a fast trip to Seattle.

3 minutes ago

Image: At the top of this image, the reader board at Sea-Tac Airport that would normally have infor...

Steve Coogan

Travelers be aware: Cyberattack causing major issues at Sea-Tac Airport

The Port of Seattle, including Sea-Tac Airport, reported Saturday morning in a post on X it is experiencing an internet outage.

3 days ago

Image: State Route 20 (SR 20) North Cascades Highway reopened to traffic at noon on Thursday, Aug. ...

Steve Coogan

SR 20/North Cascades Highway reopens following fire, mudslide closures

A portion of SR 20/North Cascades Highway closed since Aug. 4 due to area wildfires and a major mudslide reopened Thursday.

3 days ago

Image: The Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) shared-use path on the State Rou...

Nate Connors

Weekend traffic update: Bridge work across 3 counties may hamper plans

The 115,000 commuters who travel across Lake Washington on the SR 520 toll bridge daily will have to choose another route this weekend.

4 days ago

Image: U.S. 2 was blocked in both directions on Friday, Aug. 23, according to the Washington State ...

Steve Coogan

Evergreen State Fair attendees, take note: US 2 collision caused traffic backups

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported Friday a collision blocked traffic moving in both directions of U.S. 2.

4 days ago

freeways closing construction...

Chris Sullivan

Plan ahead: Two freeways closing this weekend for construction

Summer construction season is still going strong as two freeways will be closed this weekend for roadwork.

5 days ago

Jackknifed semi-truck shuts down multiple southbound I-5 lanes near downtown Seattle