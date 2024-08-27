All lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) heading south were closed in the early hours of Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. Two lanes have since reopened, but congestion is backed up for 2.5 miles.

The crash occurred near James Street at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The highway lane closure stretches between the James Street exit and the Interstate 90 (I-90) exit.

Heads up if you’re heading into downtown Seattle this morning. All lanes blocked southbound on I-5. https://t.co/gtwZ18ch8N — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) August 27, 2024

Traffic officials are recommending drivers to either take the express lanes or reroute on State Route 99. There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen, as of this reporting.

