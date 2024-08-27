Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Comcast customers will not be able to see University of Washington football opener

Aug 27, 2024, 12:27 PM | Updated: 12:27 pm

After reviewing its channel lineup, Comcast decided to drop the Big Ten Network which means its cus...

After reviewing its channel lineup, Comcast decided to drop the Big Ten Network which means its customers will not be able to watch the University of Washington football opener this weekend. (Jeff Fusco/AP Images for Comcast)

(Jeff Fusco/AP Images for Comcast)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It could change by this weekend, but right now, Comcast/Xfinity customers won’t be able to see the University of Washington (UW) vs. Weber State game on the Big Ten Network (BTN).

The network sent this statement to MyNorthwest:

The Big Ten Network is proud to present an expanded slate of live sporting events featuring the newest members of the B1G conference, however most Comcast subscribers will not see these games. As the one distribution partner that declined to expand along with us, Comcast Xfinity viewers in many areas will not have access to live broadcasts of the highly anticipated inaugural B1G season games for Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.If you are an Xfinity subscriber and cannot find the Ducks, Huskies, Bruins or Trojans on the Big Ten Network in your area, please contact 1-800-Comcast or go to ALLBTNGAMES.com.”

It basically comes down to a contract dispute between BTN and Comcast. There’s still time to resolve the impasse. MyNorthwest has reached out for comment from Comcast.

MyNorthwest News: Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket prize purchased in Lynden to expire

The lack of access is causing a stir on the internet.

“I’ve been a long, long time Xfinity customer, but if they don’t stand up here and do what is right, this will make me leave as there are better options out there when it comes to sports,” one customer wrote on the Comcast Community Forum page.

Sports packages listed on the Xfinity website start at $69 a month, but does not include the BTN. According to several sports programming industry sources, Comcast said its decision to drop the network came following a regular review of its channel lineups.

Chokepoints: Lynnwood Mayor calls light rail expansion a ‘generational change’

UW officials explained that the school’s move to the Big Ten was for financial benefits and a greater level of media exposure. In the case of Comcast, that exposure is limited if you are a Husky fan.

All West Coast Comcast customers are impacted.

The Big Ten Plus app is free to download on mobile and connected devices, but most of the app’s content requires a subscription. Full conference subscriptions are $89.99 per year or $12.99 a month.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

MyNorthwest News

murder kent boeing dna...

Frank Sumrall

DNA evidence helps solve 44-year-old murder of Boeing worker from Kent

A man was charged for the rape and murder of a Boeing employee from Kent in 1980 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

6 minutes ago

lottery prize washington...

Frank Sumrall

Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket prize purchased in Lynden to expire

Twenty-seven lottery prizes, including a $1 million Powerball prize, have yet to be claimed in Washington and are set to expire soon.

2 hours ago

shooting beacon hill...

Frank Sumrall

One killed in overnight shooting in Seattle’s Beacon Hill

SPD is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Monday night in the northern section of Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood.

4 hours ago

I-5 lanes...

Frank Sumrall

All lanes of I-5 in downtown Seattle reopened after semi-truck accident

All lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) heading south are closed due to a crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck.

7 hours ago

Photo: The warmer and drier weather is coming back soon. Here, the sun shines in Seattle' Eastlake ...

Ted Buehner

Is summer over in Western Washington? Nope, a bit more is coming this week

The good news is summer is not over, but there will be one more blip in the upcoming return to summer weather in Washington.

8 hours ago

Image:Sue Bird attends a WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever at Climate Pledg...

Steve Coogan

Storm legend, part owner Sue Bird gets street named after her in Seattle

The City of Seattle, including Mayor Bruce Harrell, honored legendary former Seattle Storm player Sue Bird Monday with a new street name.

8 hours ago

Comcast customers will not be able to see University of Washington football opener