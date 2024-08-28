Detectives with the Kent Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Kent. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:40 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on 102 Madison Ave. N.

“Officers responded to a 911 call of reported sounds of six to seven gunshots being fired,” KPD stated in an official release. “Officers arrived in the area and were outside of their patrol vehicles when they heard more gunshots that were believed to have been fired at them.”

More local shootings: One killed in overnight shooting in Seattle’s Beacon Hill

It was at this point when one officer returned fire towards the suspect, located on the upper story of the apartment building. Officers proceeded to clear the building, detaining someone who said their brother was the suspected shooter. The detained individual also revealed to authorities that the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an apartment on the upper floor.

Officers secured the unit and rendered aid until medics arrived to take over life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, the 34-year-old male succumbed to his wounds and died at the scene.

No officers were injured in this shooting. The Valley Independent Investigative Team is now spearheading the investigation.

44-year-old Kent murder solved: DNA evidence helps solve 44-year-old murder of Boeing worker from Kent

As per standard protocol, the officer who returned gunfire will be placed on administrative leave, Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner confirmed.

This is a developing story, check back for details

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.