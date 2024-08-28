Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Officer-involved shooting in Kent ends with suspect taking his own life

Aug 28, 2024, 8:16 AM

kent officer-involved shooting...

A Kent Police Department vehicle can be seen on a city street. (Photo courtesy of the Kent Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Kent Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Detectives with the Kent Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Kent. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:40 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on 102 Madison Ave. N.

“Officers responded to a 911 call of reported sounds of six to seven gunshots being fired,” KPD stated in an official release. “Officers arrived in the area and were outside of their patrol vehicles when they heard more gunshots that were believed to have been fired at them.”

More local shootings: One killed in overnight shooting in Seattle’s Beacon Hill

It was at this point when one officer returned fire towards the suspect, located on the upper story of the apartment building. Officers proceeded to clear the building, detaining someone who said their brother was the suspected shooter. The detained individual also revealed to authorities that the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an apartment on the upper floor.

Officers secured the unit and rendered aid until medics arrived to take over life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, the 34-year-old male succumbed to his wounds and died at the scene.

No officers were injured in this shooting. The Valley Independent Investigative Team is now spearheading the investigation.

44-year-old Kent murder solved: DNA evidence helps solve 44-year-old murder of Boeing worker from Kent

As per standard protocol, the officer who returned gunfire will be placed on administrative leave, Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner confirmed.

This is a developing story, check back for details

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

murder kent boeing dna...

Frank Sumrall

DNA evidence helps solve 44-year-old murder of Boeing worker from Kent

A man was charged for the rape and murder of a Boeing employee from Kent in 1980 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

19 hours ago

shooting beacon hill...

Frank Sumrall

One killed in overnight shooting in Seattle’s Beacon Hill

SPD is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Monday night in the northern section of Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood.

23 hours ago

lakewood shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Weekend shooting in Lakewood injures 4, 1 person in critical condition

The Lakewood shooting happened at the 33rd Avenue South and 82nd Street South intersection near the Monta Vista neighborhood.

2 days ago

Burglars on a destructive rampage demolish a Green Lake storefront in a smash-and-grab robbery. (Ph...

Tom Brock

Smash and grab burglars crash into 14 vehicles during Green Lake heist

Police are looking for a couple of smash-and-grab burglars who went on a destructive rampage in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood, damaging a store and more than a dozen vehicles. Early Thursday morning, they smashed through a glass storefront and tried to steal a safe. The frenzy of wreckage they are responsible for started around 5:35 […]

3 days ago

dogwalker criminal history...

Sam Campbell

Why the alleged killer of 80-year-old dogwalker was free despite 8 felony convictions

Court documents revealed the man police accuse of killing an 80-year-old dogwalker Tuesday has a lengthy criminal history in Washington.

4 days ago

Everett shootings...

James Lynch

Four injured after shooting on West Casino Road in Everett

Four people were injured after a shooting in Everett just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night, according to police.

7 days ago

Officer-involved shooting in Kent ends with suspect taking his own life