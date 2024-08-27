Close
CRIME BLOTTER

One killed in overnight shooting in Seattle’s Beacon Hill

Aug 27, 2024, 9:13 AM

SPD units responding to an early morning crime scene in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood. (Photo courtesy of SPD)

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Monday night at Jose Rizal Park in the northern section of Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Just before midnight, a woman contacted police, telling dispatchers she was shot while inside a car at the park. Police arrived at the scene and found her inside a white Mercedes. She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

More local shootings: Weekend shooting in Lakewood injures 4, 1 person in critical condition

Medics treated her at the scene before transporting her to Harborview Medical Center. She is in critical condition, as of this reporting. A second woman, who was a passenger in the Mercedes, was unharmed in the shooting, SPD confirmed.

Another person was also found at the park with multiple gunshot wounds, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was taken away by the King County Medical Examiner.

Police secured the area with crime scene tape.

Road closures: Jackknifed semi-truck shuts down multiple southbound I-5 lanes near downtown Seattle

Police aren’t sure if this was a singular act or if there are multiple suspects, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown. Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives hung around the scene in the early morning hours to collect evidence.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

