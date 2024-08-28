Close
Steer clear of Meydenbauer Bay as sewage leaks into basin

Aug 28, 2024, 2:01 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm

An active Meydenbauer Bay during the summer. (Photo courtesy of the City of Bellevue)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A sewage leak broke out in Meydenbauer Bay, Seattle, causing King County Public Health officials to warn people to keep themselves and their pets away from the area.

“Due to potentially toxic algae, it is not safe to swim in Lake Washington or bring dogs and pets near the water,” the City of Bellevue said in an announcement via social media Tuesday.

According to the City of Bellevue, a contractor hit a wastewater pipe, causing the sewage to flow into the bay.

‘Very concerning position:’ Mercer Island nears crisis with water shortage

Meydenbauer Bay sewage testing underway

The poor conditions of the bay were reported late Monday, Aug. 26, according to the City of Bellevue, stating that testing is underway. The City of Bellevue posted a graphic of the spread of the sewage, warning residents to stay out of the water highlighted until Sept 2.

More local news: King County’s youth jail to remain open after impassioned public comments on both sides

The public will also be notified once the issue is resolved.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

