Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘Very concerning position’: Mercer Island nears crisis with water shortage

Jul 9, 2024, 10:16 AM | Updated: 10:24 am

North resevoir water tank in Mercer Island. (Photo courtesy of Mercer Island)...

North resevoir water tank in Mercer Island. (Photo courtesy of Mercer Island)

(Photo courtesy of Mercer Island)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

There is a real possibility that Mercer Island may run out of water soon.

With temperatures soaring and water usage hitting unprecedented levels, the island faces a critical water shortage and mandatory cutbacks may come as early as Tuesday.

The community’s reservoirs are depleting rapidly, and city officials say immediate action is required to prevent a severe emergency.

“We are in a very concerning position now,” City Manager Jessi Bon said on a Zoom meeting Monday. “Because of extreme heat, our water usage has spiked and is significantly exceeding supply. Water usage is depleting our reservoir tanks.”

Cliff Mass: ‘No doubt’ PNW is in a heat wave, but the end is near

Over the weekend, water use surged to more than 6,000 gallons per minute, far exceeding normal peak consumption, the city noted on its website. Today, exceptionally high usage persists.

Officials said Mercer Island is receiving only 2,500 gallons per minute from a backup supply line — a maximum capacity for this pipe. Maintaining reservoir levels is crucial for water quality, safety and firefighting capabilities.

If consumption continues at this rate, the reservoirs will fall below the “fireband,” the minimum level required for firefighting, Bon explained.

“As we are in a water emergency, we need the community to take measures to avoid a crisis,” Mercer Island Mayor Salim Nice explained.

The mayor said that residents need to adjust their irrigation systems for lawns and landscaping.

“We need to let our lawns go brown,” Nice added.

Hot weather: Splash parks are open in Western Washington to beat the heat

Salim said residents and businesses must act swiftly to conserve water. Along with turning off automatic irrigation systems, officials recommended other steps.

  • Discuss Water Reduction with Landscapers: Talk to landscaping providers about minimizing water use.
  • Limit Laundry: Avoid doing laundry for the next two days.
  • Reduce Shower Water Use: Take shorter showers.
  • Avoid Washing Vehicles: Skip car washes.
  • No Pool or Hot Tub Refills: Hold off on refilling swimming pools or hot tubs.
  • Turn Off Water Features: Fountains and water features should be shut down.

Let’s Talk Mercer Island has put out a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) to help residents.

The city itself is cutting back on water usage by not washing official vehicles and cutting back on power washing projects. Officials said the next 24 to 48 hours are critical in determining whether mandatory water cutbacks will be put in place.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

renton drowns...

Frank Sumrall

26-year-old man drowns in Renton beach, body found by friends

Police are investigating an overnight drowning at Renton's Gene Coulon Beach after he allegedly never came home from swimming.

3 hours ago

Image: From left, 2-year old girl Seraya Aung Harmon, Nadia Cole, center, and Aaron Aung. Aung is e...

Steve Coogan

Missing Pullman girl, 2, found alive with couple who fled to Mexico

The search a missing 2-year-old girl from Pullman and the couple last seen with the child ended when they were all found alive in Mexico.

10 hours ago

Image: Parents and children enjoy a splash park in Shoreline on Monday, July 8, 2024, a blistering ...

James Lynch

Splash parks are open in Western Washington to beat the heat

Since many people in the Puget Sound don't have home air conditioners, finding a place to take kids to cool off, like splash parks, is vital.

11 hours ago

youth detention center...

Frank Sumrall

2 youth detention centers no longer receiving inmates as populations overflow

The DCYF announced it will suspend taking in new inmates at two youth detention centers -- Echo Glen Children’s Center and Green Hill School.

13 hours ago

car crash uw tacoma...

Frank Sumrall

Fatal car crash causes power outage at UW Tacoma, in-person classes canceled

The UW campus in Tacoma has suspended its in-person operations this week after a tragic car crash caused a campus-wide power outage.

21 hours ago

biden democrats...

Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

Biden tells Hill Democrats he ‘declines’ to step aside and says it’s time for party drama ‘to end’

President Joe Biden stood firm against calls for him to drop his candidacy and called for an "end" to the intraparty drama.

1 day ago

‘Very concerning position’: Mercer Island nears crisis with water shortage