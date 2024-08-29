The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) arrested a man Wednesday in connection to the September 2023 death of an 18-year-old woman who was intentionally set on fire.

At approximately 1 a.m. September 3, 2023, Tacoma firefighters responded to a brush fire burning in the 2900 block of Upper Park Street near McKinley Park. After extinguishing the flames, a burnt body was discovered in the aftermath.

The body turned out to be Chloee Moore, an 18-year-old woman studying to be a dental hygienist. She was a resident of Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood and was described as a person with a “heart of gold” by friends and family.

“We received news that changed our lives forever, our Chloee was gone,” Chloee Moore’s sister wrote for a GoFundMe raising money for funeral expenses. “Unfortunately due to the cruel hands of a sickened individual, my family couldn’t even say goodbye one last time. Our family is going through an unimaginable loss, with very few answers as of yet.”

At the time of her death last year, detectives believed she was intentionally set on fire and was dowsed with an accelerant, but couldn’t make an arrest until this week — nearly one year after the tragic incident.

The suspect arrested is a man in his 40s who has yet to be identified due to not officially being charged yet. He was arrested on Tuesday and booked for homicide by controlled substance.

The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office told KIRO 7 the suspect will likely be charged Thursday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

