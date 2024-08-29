Close
CRIME BLOTTER

2 Seattle shootings; 1 man dead, 2 others injured

Aug 29, 2024, 8:27 AM | Updated: 8:32 am

Image: Two Seattle Police Department vehicles are seen on a city street....

Two Seattle Police Department vehicles are seen on a city street. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

One man is dead and two others are injured in two separate shootings that happened in Seattle Monday night.

The first incident took place in the University District. The Seattle Fire Department responded to a call at Northeast 42nd Street near the Interstate 5 on-ramp, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Seattle Police Department is investigating the homicide, but no suspects have been arrested.

Crime blotter: Arrest made in connection to 2023 death of 18-year-old woman intentionally set on fire

Additionally, two people were injured in a shooting at Stan Sayres Boat Launch. Police received reports of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene. Two victims with gunshot wounds later arrived at area hospitals in private vehicles. One man was reported to be in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center, while another victim, initially taken to Swedish First Hill, was later transferred to Harborview. The ages and conditions of the victims are currently unknown. No arrests have been made.

‘It’s unreal:’ Gunmen shoot-up Burien home, killing woman in her 80s

In another incident, Seattle police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in the University District. The incident happened near Northeast 52nd Street and 15th Avenue Northeast before 5 a.m. When police arrived, the victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital in a private car. According to police, a possible fight at a house party spilled into the streets, leading to a suspect pulling out a gun and shooting into the crowd. A 16-year-old was shot in the knee and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

Police continue to investigate all three incidents.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

