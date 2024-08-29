One man is dead and two others are injured in two separate shootings that happened in Seattle Monday night.

The first incident took place in the University District. The Seattle Fire Department responded to a call at Northeast 42nd Street near the Interstate 5 on-ramp, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Seattle Police Department is investigating the homicide, but no suspects have been arrested.

Additionally, two people were injured in a shooting at Stan Sayres Boat Launch. Police received reports of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene. Two victims with gunshot wounds later arrived at area hospitals in private vehicles. One man was reported to be in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center, while another victim, initially taken to Swedish First Hill, was later transferred to Harborview. The ages and conditions of the victims are currently unknown. No arrests have been made.

In another incident, Seattle police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in the University District. The incident happened near Northeast 52nd Street and 15th Avenue Northeast before 5 a.m. When police arrived, the victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital in a private car. According to police, a possible fight at a house party spilled into the streets, leading to a suspect pulling out a gun and shooting into the crowd. A 16-year-old was shot in the knee and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

Police continue to investigate all three incidents.

