KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

A Patti Payne poem: How the weather illuminates the greatness of this place we call home

Aug 29, 2024, 1:33 PM | Updated: 3:52 pm

People paddle boarding on Lake Union with the Seattle skyline in background. (Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler, Getty Images)

(Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler, Getty Images)

BY PATTI PAYNE


KIRO Newsradio contributor

I’ve been thinking about the weather throughout the Puget Sound region a whole lot lately, gazing at cloud formations between bouts of drenching rain and lightning, only to be interrupted by blazing bouts of sun. And this poem came to me — in iambic pentameter.

More MyNorthwest poems: Adorable baby gorilla rejected by mom at Woodland Park Zoo earns a snarky poem

It’s hot, it’s cold — the buzz is sparked by weather,

We speculate when we all get together.

The weather folks try each and every way

To let us know how we should plan our day.

The weather diverts us from political blather

As we can think of other things we’d rather.

The true important issues of the day

Like whether 18 holes is plausible to play.

Should we wear jackets, long pants and galoshes?

Or do we don our favorite shorts, by goshes.

The broadcast weather teams are very popular

But what’s it mean when they haul out that Doppler?

Those detailed charts they use, my mind they boggle

And skeptics ask, “Is it a big boondoggle?”

From A to Z, atmosphere to zonal flow

They stretch the limits of the things we know.

Sometimes I wish they’d bring it to my level

A simple explanation, not disheveled.

Like the movie “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.”

Or just picturing the great Snoqualmie Falls.

Instead of Doppler, dream upon a star.

We all can do that, no matter who we are.

Or pray those stranded astronauts touch ground.

And that they slide to earth all safe and sound.

And what’s the story on this “climate change?”

Temps so high and low, our lives will rearrange?

The weather teams are studying it as we speak

The summer snows, white-heat in winter’s peak.

If I were into weather, this I knows

I’d be in conversation with the crows.

Those brilliant birds give forecasts with a ‘caw!’

Don’t fool yourself! They also know much maw …

And like the rainbow song, I’d tell you too

Of skies of red and orange, pink and blue.

Huge thanks to weather folks for all their work

And all the efforts that they never shirk.

My weather skills are poor, for what it’s worth.

But folks, we’re in the best place on Earth!

More MyNorthwest poems: ‘Where Kids Should Play, But Addicts Stay’: A Jason Rantz poem about a Seattle park in disarray

A Patti Payne poem: How the weather illuminates the greatness of this place we call home