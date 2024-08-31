Close
Cotton candy, live music, rodeos and more at Washington State Fair

Aug 30, 2024, 6:50 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

Photo: The Washington State Fair....

The Washington State Fair. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Can you smell the kettle corn or hear the cows mooing? That’s right, the Washington State Fair is back.

This year has a jam-packed schedule. Visitors can listen to the TPC Jazz Band, watch the Biggest Little Livestock Show, see “Beauty & The Beast” and of course, go on rides. For a full schedule of events, go here.

The fair also has a stacked musical lineup including Wiz Khalifa with special guest Travis Thompson, Ne-Yo with special guest Gym Class Heroes and Thomas Rhett with Elvie Shane. For more information about each show, go here.

There are even special events just for Labor Day Weekend such as a Taylor Swift Tribute, the June Bugs and the Happy Together Tour. Kids under 18 years old are also free during Labor Day Weekend.

Also this weekend: Shadowknights, outlaws, wizards flock to downtown Seattle for PAX West

New this year is the Popnology exhibit, celebrating pop culture’s impact on science and technology. Also new this year is the cattle birthing exhibit.

“This new education exhibit will connect you with our farming roots and provide a unique learning experience,” states the fair’s website.

While on the topic of animals, the Puyallup rodeo is from September 5-8. For a full schedule, go here.

And don’t forget — food.

“From deep-fried delights and classic carnival treats to $10 meal deals, there’s something to satisfy every craving!” states the fair.

For a full list of food options, go here.

More activities: From ocean reefs to video games, lots to do in Seattle this holiday weekend

The popular Washington State Fair is being held in Puyallup and runs from August 30 to September 22. You can find more information and buy tickets on the Washington State Fair’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

