CRIME BLOTTER

Woman killed in Renton drive-by shooting

Sep 2, 2024, 9:47 AM

Labor Day shooting leaves one woman dead in Renton. (KIRO 7)

BY COLLEEN WEST, KIRO 7 NEWS


A homicide investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting in Renton killed a woman.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, Renton Police officers were dispatched to a report of a drive-by shooting between the 400 and 500 block of Shelton Avenue Northeast in the Highlands.

Crime blotter: Washington authorities are on the hunt for an escaped inmate

A woman in a car there was shot.

She was being driven to the hospital in the same car when she flagged down officers in front of the Renton Inn, at 219 Sunset Blvd N, as the officers were responding to the original call on Shelton Ave., according to Renton Police spokesperson Zoe Birkbeck.Police gave the woman medical aid, but she died from her injuries.

A car with obvious bullet holes was in seen front of the hotel.

Crime scene tape stretched across the front of hotel and beyond. The King County Medical Examiner van arrived at around 5:30 a.m. to take custody of the victim’s body.

So far, there is no suspect information.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call 911 and reference Renton PD case #24-9200.

