CRIME BLOTTER

Washington authorities are on the hunt for an escaped inmate

Aug 30, 2024, 4:50 PM

Image: Christopher Brinkley was incarcerated at Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Littlerock before...

Christopher Brinkley was incarcerated at Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Littlerock before he escaped on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Washington State Department of Corrections)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) and local law enforcement agencies are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Friday afternoon.

Christopher Brinkley, 33, escaped from the headquarters of Correctional Industries (CI) in Tumwater Friday, the DOC stated in a news release Friday. (A PDF of the DOC’s news release can be viewed here.) He was last seen around noon. According to its website, CI “is committed to maintain and expand work training programs which develop marketable job skills, instill and promote positive work ethics, and reduce the tax burden of corrections.”

Local crime coverage: Routine litter stop turns into arrest of serial home burglars

Brinkley was at CI as part of his approved work program, the DOC stated. He was incarcerated at Cedar Creek Corrections Center, which is a minimum security facility in Littlerock, before his escape.

Brinkley was convicted in King County earlier this year of tampering with a witness and protection order violation. Ahead of this incident, he had an earned release date of June 16, 2026, the state agency reported.

The escaped inmate was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

Crime blotter: Covering crimes committed in the Puget Sound region

DOC staff and law enforcement are continuing to search the area. Officials are cautioning any citizen who sees Brinkley not to approach him. Instead, anyone who spots him should simply call 911 or DOC headquarters at (360)480-2696.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

