Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Routine litter stop turns into arrest of serial home burglars

Aug 30, 2024, 1:48 PM

litter home burglars...

Bellevue Police Department vehicle (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

What started as a routine litter citation — after a Bellevue police officer noticed a piece of trash thrown on the ground– turned into the arrest of three individuals responsible for multiple home burglaries that occurred throughout the region this summer.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13, Davis Bateman Jr., 18, littered while driving. He was confronted by a security guard telling him to pick up the trash and decided to point a gun at the guard.

More from Crime Blotter: Mother of missing girl pushing Tacoma police to investigate possible sighting 25 years later

Bateman Jr. allegedly ran from officers before being caught, according to FOX 13. Investigators were able to track down his residence to an apartment in Renton. Upon entering, police discovered stolen passports, money, jewelry and marriage certificates, all connected to various home burglaries. Two stolen firearms were also found in the apartment within a backpack, a violation of his domestic violence no-contact order — which bars the offender from possessing firearms.

He shared the apartment with two convicted felons: Crystal Moniz, his mother, and Daniel Bateman, his mother’s boyfriend. Evidence inside the apartment linked both Moniz and Bateman to the home burglaries. The pair was spotted on a surveillance camera from a home burglary in Newcastle. Bateman was then able to be identified by police due to matching tattoos.

Police believe their robberies stretched from Newcastle to Bellevue and Kirkland.

Authorities were also able to link Moniz and Bateman to stolen credit cards they tried to use at stores through evidence found in the apartment. Bellevue Police told FOX 13 that when Bateman was taken into custody, he was wearing one of the victim’s watches.

More crime: 2 Seattle shootings; 1 man dead, 2 others injured

Moniz was arrested in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood last week while Daniel Bateman was arrested in Federal Way last Monday. They are each being held on a $75,000 bond. Bateman Jr. pled not guilty to his charges on Thursday.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

teekah missing girl...

Frank Sumrall

Mother of missing girl pushing Tacoma police to investigate possible sighting 25 years later

Teekah Lewis' family wants to take the investigation into their own hands after a possible sighting of the now 28-year-old happened at a local Home Depot.

1 day ago

Image: Two Seattle Police Department vehicles are seen on a city street....

Bill Kaczaraba

2 Seattle shootings; 1 man dead, 2 others injured

Seattle police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday night, leaving one man dead and two others injured.

1 day ago

woman set fire...

Frank Sumrall

Arrest made in connection to 2023 death of 18-year-old woman intentionally set on fire

TPD arrested a man Wednesday in connection to the September 2023 death of an 18-year-old woman who was intentionally set on fire.

1 day ago

Photo: A woman in Burien was killed after gunmen shot up her home....

James Lynch

‘It’s unreal:’ Gunmen shoot-up Burien home, killing woman in her 80s

Neighbors in a normally quiet cul-de-sac in Burien said they were awakened by gunfire Wednesday morning. A woman was killed.

2 days ago

Jayda Woods-Johnson, 13, died after she was shot at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on Wednesday, July 3...

Bill Kaczaraba

Will juvenile crime laws change after tragic Alderwood Mall murder?

Jayda Woods-Johnson's family is pushing for stricter penalties against armed juvenile offenders after she was killed at Alderwood Mall.

2 days ago

kent officer-involved shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Officer-involved shooting in Kent ends with suspect taking his own life

Detectives with the Kent Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting at an apartment building in Kent.

2 days ago

Routine litter stop turns into arrest of serial home burglars