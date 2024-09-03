There’s something about the Washington State Fair in Puyallup that just feels right. It’s a long-standing tradition in my family, and I suspect it is for many others across the state. This past Sunday, we kept the tradition alive, heading to the fairgrounds for a day of rides, food and, as it turns out, a little bit of reflection.

We arrived early, which turned out to be a great decision. The lines were almost nonexistent. We jumped on the big wooden roller coaster without much of a wait, and the kids hit the Gravitron with the same ease. The food was fresh, and the weather was practically perfect — like the fair gods were smiling down on us.

Now, maybe it’s because I’ve been subbing in for Dave Ross on Seattle’s Morning News on KIRO Newsradio the past couple of days, but I found myself in an unusually observant mood. Let’s just say I had my Ross-colored glasses on. What struck me as I wandered through the fairgrounds was the sheer diversity of people, all mingling together, seemingly getting along just fine amidst the dairy cows and the Dole Whip.

More KIRO Newsradio Opinions: Marysville schools could be a harbinger of things to come

For instance, as I passed by one of the barbecue stands, I noticed a guy wearing a shirt with that image of President Trump — fist in the air after the assassination attempt, accompanied by the bold statement, “You Missed.” Just a few minutes later, as we checked out the Quarter Horses — or maybe they were Clydesdales; I’m no equine expert — I spotted a dad wearing a hoodie that read, “No One Is Illegal.”

It was like a scene out of a Norman Rockwell painting, with a modern twist. Here we were, in the heart of Puyallup, with people wearing their beliefs on their sleeves — literally — and yet, there wasn’t a hint of tension in the air. It was just … normal.

Later, in the shopping pavilion, I encountered the Gideons dutifully handing out New Testament Bibles. Step outside, and there, right next to an ice cream stand, was a booth set up by a local Muslim group, spreading the word about how Jesus is mentioned in the Quran. It was a veritable buffet of religious and political perspectives, served up alongside elephant ears and funnel cakes.

And you know what? No one was losing their minds. Despite what some cable news channels would have you believe, people with different views were coexisting just fine. It was a refreshing change of pace from the usual doom-and-gloom narrative we’re seeing lately.

More from Charlie Harger: Social media is about to become a political battlefield with looming election

Of course, I’m not naive. I know disagreements are part and parcel of life, and I’ve witnessed more than my fair share of heated political and religious debates recently. But at the fairgrounds in Puyallup this past Sunday, everything felt surprisingly, almost annoyingly, fine.

So, here’s a thought: Maybe the solution to the divide in this country is simpler than we think. Maybe what we need are more big gatherings where people can come together, enjoy some good food and maybe even pet a goat or two. Imagine fairs popping up in every town across America, with farmers showcasing their cutest animals, dads firing up the grills and everyone enjoying warm, delicious scones. It might not solve all our problems, but it could be a start.

After all, who can argue when you’ve got a scone in hand? It’s a fair idea — pun very much intended — that might just bring us closer to finding some common ground. So, let’s give it a shot. It’s time we all did a little more “Puyallup” in our lives.

Charlie Harger is the News Director for MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio

Follow @https://twitter.com/kirocharlie