Thursday and Friday are going to be quite warm and likely the last warm spell of the season. High temperatures in Western Washington will be in the 80s on both days, including the Pacific coastline. Some locations in the Cascade foothills and from the South Sound southward will likely crack the 90-degree mark.

Some daily record high temperatures could be broken, tied or at least threatened late this week. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), the record high Thursday is 88 degrees — established in 1973 — and could fall with the latest forecast at 89. On Friday, the record high is 90 degrees, set in 2014. The weather is forecasted to have a high of 87 degrees.

In Olympia, the record high for Thursday is 91 degrees set in 1973, and could be eclipsed with a forecasted high of 93. Friday’s record high of 89 was established in 2014, which could fall with a current forecast of 92 degrees. At Hoquiam, Thursday’s record high is 89 set in 1955. The forecast is set to tie that record.

Driving this late summer warm spell is building high pressure aloft over the Pacific Northwest combined with low-level flow turning offshore from the interior to the Pacific Ocean. This weather pattern often creates unseasonably warm temperatures. The average high temperatures for the interior of Western Washington in early September are in the lower to mid-70s.

Despite the soggy latter part of August, much of Western Washington is well behind the average annual rainfall to date. Some locations are as much as four inches below average and much of the interior is considered to be in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions, according to the latest drought monitor.

So this late summer surge of above-average temperatures will also heighten the threat of wildfires. With conditions remaining this dry, any fire has the potential to become quite active and spread.

Help prevent any local wildfires by avoiding tossing burning materials out of vehicles, tightening tow chains to avoid dragging on the pavement and continuing to postpone outdoor burning. Many counties have outdoor bans in place through the end of this month.

For those planning to attend the Seattle Seahawks season opener on Sunday, it looks like an ideal day for football with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon.

Looking ahead, no significant rainfall is anticipated with more summer-like and close to average temperatures heading into next week. Yet, longer-range guidance is pointing toward cooler and wetter conditions once the calendar approaches the following weekend.

So enjoy this late summer warm, dry weather. Fall is just around the corner.

