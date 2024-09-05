Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Security highly visible as students return to Seattle’s Garfield High School

Sep 5, 2024, 5:05 AM

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle is seen parked outside Garfield High School on Wednesday...

A Seattle Police Department vehicle is seen parked outside Garfield High School on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Seattle Public Schools students returned to class Wednesday, including those at Garfield High School.

Students there are still reeling over the death of 17-year-old Amarr Murphy-Paine. Murphy-Paine was gunned down on campus during the lunch hour in June.

“We still are very much thinking about Amarr and the affects that’s had on the community. But, coming back into this, the mood isn’t as somber as it was at the end of school last year,” one Garfield senior said to KIRO Newsradio.

Previous coverage: Parents expected to support students returning to Garfield following deadly shooting

Meanwhile, the school shooting in Georgia that left two students and two teachers dead has reopened wounds, and some students are angry.

“This has been a trend, for what, the past two decades? Every other developed nation doesn’t have to deal with this. So, why are we still lagging behind? We’re the best country out there,” another student said.

More from Georgia: 4 dead, 9 injured and suspect arrested in high school shooting

Securing students at Garfield High School in Seattle

On the campus Wednesday, there was a highly visible security presence. There was an Seattle Police Department (SPD) officer sitting in the parking lot for most of the day. Two private security officers could be seen patrolling the campus, and members of the organization Community Passageways, some of them parents of Garfield students, on the scene at lunch time to help make sure students are safe.

“We feel like we’re part of the community so we come out to do whatever we can to provide whatever support, and to use whatever leverage we have to provide other avenues of thinking for these young folks,” Garfield parent and Community Passageways Member Ted Evans said.

Image: Members of the organization Community Passageways, some of them parents of Garfield students, were on the scene at the school on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 to help make sure students were safe.

Members of the organization Community Passageways, some of them parents of Garfield students, were on the scene at the school on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 to help make sure students were safe. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

Community Passageways’ mission is to create alternatives to incarceration for youth and young adults by rebuilding communities through committed relationships centered on love, compassion and consistency.

“We think it’s important to build relationships with these young folks so hopefully it carries on in their lives, so we’ll have space to be able to speak to them,” Evans said.

In the wake of the shooting of Murphy-Paine, parents and invested community organizations pledged to help keep curb violence near the school. It’s a pledge they take seriously as their presence here today demonstrates.

In the meantime, students just want to feel safe.

“Everybody is just glad to see their friends after summer and to not have had anymore losses. And we’re hoping this sticks out through the rest of the school year,” one Garfield senior said to KIRO Newsradio.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Recovery Innovations stopped operating the Crisis Recovery Center in Parkland-Spanaway last ...

brinley froelich

Pierce County’s Crisis Recovery Center closed in March. When will it reopen? 

Pierce County’s mental health crisis responses are limited after Recovery Innovations stopped operating the Crisis Recovery Center in Parkland-Spanaway last March. Although a new provider was selected to take over, the center won’t reopen until the state finalizes their pricing contract, which may not occur until next spring. What the Crisis Recovery Center provided The […]

1 hour ago

Sea-Tac Airport signs...

Bill Kaczaraba

Normal operations return to Seattle-Tacoma Airport

Seattle-Tacoma is back to normal after surviving a high-travel Labor Day weekend. Travelers are getting to their destinations as usual.

14 hours ago

bikini baristas...

Bill Kaczaraba

Owner of Seattle bikini barista coffee stands in hot water with IRS

The owner of a chain of Seattle bikini barista coffee stands pleaded guilty Wednesday of underreporting as much as $6 million in income.

15 hours ago

Seattle residents will see utility rate hikes in the coming years.(Photo by Stephen Osman/Los Angel...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle residents get hit with rising utility, electricity bills

Seattle residents will pay more for utilities and electricity in the coming years, now that the City Council approved service company plans.

16 hours ago

Image: Members of South County Fire respond after a dump truck crashed into a home in Edmonds on We...

Sam Campbell

Man injured after driving a dump truck into an Edmonds home

A man was seriously injured when the dump truck he was driving crashed into a home in Edmonds Wednesday morning.

18 hours ago

Nordstrom Results...

Bill Kaczaraba

Nordstrom considers taking the company private

Pete and Erik Nordstrom want to take their luxury department store chain private. Their investment group wants 50.1% ownership.

19 hours ago

Security highly visible as students return to Seattle’s Garfield High School