Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Mayfield: Set aside today’s trifles and join me at the beach?

Sep 6, 2024, 6:11 AM

trifles...

Group of adults watching sunset over Alki Beach in Seattle, Washington. (MyNorthwest file photo via Getty Images)

(MyNorthwest file photo via Getty Images)

Travis Mayfield's Profile Picture

BY TRAVIS MAYFIELD


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

I was all riled up about a bureaucratic snafu I witnessed over the last few days. I sat down to write my commentary for the week and I was ready to really get into it — using this example as a way to expose broader frustrations we all deal with every day. I mentally laid out all the slights, outrages and easily undertaken solutions.

But then, I looked outside. I saw the glorious green trees, a brilliant blue sky and the warm, happy sun. I thought about the joy of walking our kids to the bus stop for their first day of school this week. I remembered our second grader’s questions about how fog forms and why the lawn is covered in dew. I took a deep breath and savored the clean air filling my lungs.

Patti Payne: The 17 lessons leaders have taught me, regardless of industry

My brain immediately forgot the small trifles and insignificant slights.

They don’t actually matter, do they?

Why not extend some grace to others? I can’t know their challenges or their obstacles, but I can actually choose to give the benefit of the doubt. I can decide to take a deep breath and focus on all the amazing things around me.

So that’s what I am doing. After school today, I’m taking the kids to the beach. We are going to swim out to the floating dock and jump off the high dive. We are going to put on our goggles and explore the bottom of the lake. I am going to lift them both, one at a time, high into the air and throw them off into the water as they shriek with laughter. We are going to swim back to the sandy beach where we are going to dig holes, make castles and lounge in the warm afternoon temperatures.

More from Travis Mayfield: Marysville schools could be a harbinger of things to come

Then we are going to go home and I’m going to let them decide what we have for dinner. Chicken nuggets? Sure. Macaroni and cheese? Why not. Let’s eat outside on the deck in the fading-yet-still-warm light. We can laugh and talk and just be together as a family in this amazing place where we are lucky enough to live.

Is there something bugging you today? Something stuck in your craw? Can it wait? Can you put it aside? Can you join me in looking out at all this gloriousness and choose to be here for that today instead?

I hope so. I truly hope so.

Travis Mayfield is a local media personality and fills in as a host on KIRO Newsradio

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Is the Seattle Freeze Real or Just an Urban Legend?

What is the Seattle Freeze? In short, it is the belief that it is difficult to make new friends in Seattle, especially if a person is a transplant from another state. Gee and Ursula tackle the debate and share their thoughts. Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO Newsradio […]

18 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Take the Gen Alpha Slang Quiz With John Curley

Every generation has their own language, their own slang words and Gen Alpha is no exception. Sure, we might not know what “skibidi” means, but “negative aura” seems pretty self-explanatory. “Fanum tax” could be something from Star Wars, maybe, but it is definitely “sus.” See what we did there? Jake puts John to the test […]

20 hours ago

leaders...

Patti Payne

Patti Payne: The 17 lessons leaders have taught me, regardless of industry

I've learned important lessons from well-known national leaders, and even more from individuals who wouldn't be considered conventional leaders.

1 day ago

Image: Graffiti can be seen on the "Entering Seattle" sign on Interstate 5 south leaving Shoreline ...

Charlie Harger

Harger: 8,555 tags and counting: The unchecked graffiti problem on the Seattle freeways

Over 8,000 graffiti tags were found to be scrawled across the Seattle roadways during a recent count KIRO Newsradio completed.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Contacting a Company to Quit Your Job

Would you pay a company or someone to quit your job? John Curley did and it didn’t quite go the way he expected. Listen to the John & Jake Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or visit MyNorthwest.com to learn more!

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: What Can We Expect From the Seattle Seahawks Game One?

The NFL regular season is upon us, and the Seattle Seahawks face off with the Broncos in week 1. Gee Scott stopped by SMN to talk about expectations from the team, the new coach, Mike Macdonald, and more. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & Colleen O’Brien Show every weekday at 5am on […]

2 days ago

Mayfield: Set aside today’s trifles and join me at the beach?